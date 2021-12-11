The year that violence in Miami left so many dead that the city stored bodies on the way to Burger King – International

Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood witnessed several riots in the 1980s (photo: Getty Images)

“A lost paradise?” This question was on the cover of US Time magazine in its November 23, 1981 issue – 40 years ago. The paradise referred to by the magazine was the south of Florida, in the United States, considered “lost” due to the bloody situation that dominated the city of Miami and its surroundings.

That year, 621 people died violently – the highest number of homicides in a single year in the city’s history – and the press reported it all explicitly.

A woman shot dead on a Miami street, a man with a jugular cut with a knife, a body rolling over a freeway after being pushed out of a moving car, a 4-year-old boy shot while walking hand in hand with his mother … so many were killed that the local coroner’s office had to rent (for the second year in a row) a refrigerated truck to store the bodies.

“The number of murders was staggering and the police department couldn’t keep up with cleaning up the killings,” said BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service) writer and journalist Roben Farzad, author of the book. Hotel Scarface: where cocaine cowboys partied and plotted to control Miami (“Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Feasted and Conspiracy to Control Miami,” in free translation).

“A policeman compared [a situao] with pushing sand into the sea,” according to the writer, explaining that the spread of violence caused by drug trafficking in Miami, managed mainly by Colombians, intimidated witnesses and victims’ families.

“Nobody wanted to come to witness and the unidentified bodies kept piling up,” he recalls. “Until, discreetly, the coroner’s office asked to [a rede de lanchonetes] Burger King a freezer path, to literally unload them.”

The freezer cost the city US$ 800 (about R$ 4.4 thousand) per month. It had already been rented the previous year (1980) to house bodies, when Miami had already registered the frightening record of 573 homicides.

The equipment was used until 1988, as the wave of violence in Miami – then called the “American capital of murder” – lasted not just a summer, nor a few months. It was part of a cycle that began to take shape in 1979, exploded in 1980, and peaked in 1981.

The amount of marijuana smuggled into Miami in the 1980s was so great that authorities were unable to destroy the seized tons of the product. (photo: Getty Images)

Shooting in broad daylight

“Many things happened before [de 1981]. The first outbreak of violence took place in the summer of 1979, with the shooting in the commercial center of Dadeland,” according to Farzad.

This shooting took place on July 11, 1979, in broad daylight, between alleged Colombian drug dealers, known as the “cocana cows” – an expression created by a police officer who was at the scene of the crime that day, according to a report of the Miami Herald newspaper.

“Such a daring shootout in South Florida’s largest shopping mall, between a [pizzaria] Cazzoli’s and a liquor store full of people was the high alert,” adds Farzad, who has studied Miami’s history in depth.

But violence in South Florida has not multiplied just because of drug trafficking. Several developments have heightened tensions and frustrations among different ethnic groups, adding to the time-bomb gunpowder.

In 1979, Arthur McDuffie was attacked by police for running a red light and died a few days later. (photo: Getty Images)

The Racial Disorders of 1980

In December 1979, former black marine and insurance salesman Arthur McDuffie was attacked by about ten white police officers after driving his motorcycle at a red light. The attack was so brutal that McDuffie fell into a coma and died a few days later.

Although the investigation led to several arrests, five months later, in May 1980, some of the agents, accused of responsibility for the attack, were acquitted by an all-white jury, even with evidence showing that they had covered up the crime.

This frustration has led to racial riots in Miami, which have caused the deaths of at least 18 people, more than 600 arrests, and damages of more than $100 million (BRL 550 million) in destroyed properties, mainly in the mostly African-American neighborhoods Liberty City and Town.

“People were just ripped from their cars and attacked,” says Farzad.

J Lisandro Prez, professor in the Department of Latin American and Latin Studies at John Jay College, City University of New York (CUNY) explains that factors such as the emigration of the black middle class from Miami have had an impact on the possibility of legitimate expression of their frustrations by the community in South Florida.

“Miami’s African-American community had not experienced disturbances like those seen in other North American cities in the northern 1960s [do pas]”, he points out.

“Miami did not have the presence of characters like Martin Luther King, for example, who were from the middle class, where the African-American leadership usually comes from,” according to Prez.

In fact, until the 1960s, Overtown – a neighborhood in North Miami – was a thriving African-American community with a very active cultural life. But an urban renewal plan that led to the construction of several highways that literally crossed over the neighborhood devastated the region, making the community unlivable.

Middle-class residents of Overtown emigrated to other cities, while low-income black residents moved to Liberty City, which caused the middle-class families in that neighborhood to relocate. Liberty City has become a poorer area, abandoned by the state and in continuous structural segregation.

Police violence against blacks is a problem that is still present in the country (photo: Getty Images)

Mariel’s exodus

“Add to all this that, in that same month, the first boats from Mariel arrived”, says Prez, referring to the mass exodus from the port of Mariel, in Cuba, which caused about 125 to reach southern Florida. 1,000 Cubans in a period of six months, between April and October 1980.

After thousands of Cubans occupied the Peruvian embassy in the capital Havana in April 1980, then-President Fidel Castro allowed the departure of citizens who wished to leave the island. Thousands of boats then left Cayo Hueso, Florida – 170 km from Havana – towards Cuba, returning to the United States laden with new migrants.

“Mariel’s exodus posed a huge threat, especially to the black community, but also to the white community in Miami,” says Prez, the executive producer of the documentary. ms all from the sea (“Beyond the Sea”, in free translation), about the exodus of Mariel.

“Until then, Cuban emigration had been ordered,” says Prez. “In many cases, the Cubans were scheduled to settle, they were relocated to other parts of the United States, and these migrations did not pose much of a threat.”

“But when it started [o xodo de] Mariel, the Cuban migration takes on a different face. [Era] It is a Cuban migration that the United States was unwilling to accept. It was disorderly and the impression was that the United States had no control over its borders,” adds the Cuban professor.

“Furthermore, these were sectors of Cuban society that had never been seen in such numbers before in the United States, especially the black, mixed, and lower socioeconomic groups in Cuba,” describes Prez.

About 2,000 Cubans who arrived in the United States during the Mariel exodus were considered “inadmissible” by the US immigration authority, according to Prez. The professor clarifies that there is speculation about an unknown, even greater number of Cuban migrants with some kind of criminal record.

“In an environment marked by drug trafficking and the situation of the African-American population, the arrival of Mariel’s Cubans was like throwing gasoline on a fire”, compares Prez.

Many Cubans supported the Reagan government in the US (photo: Getty Images)

Cubans already established in Florida tried to distance themselves from this migration and tried to maintain an image of successful exiles, “who contribute to life in the United States”, explains the professor.

On the other hand, the resentment of the white American community in Miami-Dade County was evident at the initiative that won a referendum to revoke the county’s bilingual status.

Colombian wholesalers, Cuban distributors

The cocaine and its derivatives business encouraged violence in Miami.

US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) records published by The New York Times in 1981 indicate that 1980 federal agents seized 2,217 kilograms of cocaine, 384,525 kilograms of marijuana, and 15 million in Florida doses of Quaaludes (methaqualone). US$ 42 million (BRL 232 million) in cash, cars, boats, planes and other property were also confiscated.

Miami’s rampant violence caused a record 621 violent deaths in 1981 (photo: Getty Images)

Time magazine, in the aforementioned article, stated: “Drug money has corrupted the banking sector, the real estate market, the security forces and even the fishing industry, with fishermen abandoning the grouper and snapper in exchange for transporting loads of marijuana […] from cargo ships on the high seas to the mainland. About a third of homicides in the region are drug-related.”

According to research by Roben Farzad, Colombians maintained the cocaine business, but used the Cubans to move the drug and distribute it throughout the Caribbean and along the coast of Florida. They also acted as local distributors.

“Colombians were the wholesalers, who showed up the least. They left their homes at normal hours in the morning, lived as a family and went to church. But they depended softly on the Cubans,” he explains.

“Many [cubanos] they had been trained by the CIA (the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States) in the Bay of Pigs, Cuba, they knew the coast of Florida and knew how to evade the sea,” according to Farzad.

“At that time, [o narcotraficante colombiano] Pablo Escobar spent US$1,000 (R$5,500) on rubber bands for banknotes,” according to Farzad. “For those who have so much cash, everyone is for sale.”

“When we talk about US$ 50,000 (BRL 276,000) per kilogram or the US$ 5 billion (BRL 28 billion) surplus in money from the Miami Federal Reserve branch for 1980 and we analyze how much each police officer earned – US$ 21 thousand (R$ 116 thousand) per year – we can understand that this policeman could receive a kilogram [de droga] and double your salary,” explains Farzad.

“Miami was, in fact, ungovernable, totally outlaws. It looked like the Wild West, but with a lot more deaths, a lot more money, where everyone was for sale and institutions weren’t functioning,” he concludes.

