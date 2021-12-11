Theranos Case: Elizabeth Holmes Testimony Ends After Seven Days – Economics

SAN JOSÉ, Calif. — It lasted less than three weeks, focused on one person’s testimony, and covered topics such as financial projections, private jets, falsified documents, and abuse by ex-boyfriend and business partner.

On Wednesday, lawyers for Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the company that promised to detect diseases with blood tests, Theranos, concluded her defense in her fraud trial. She was the last witness and, after spending seven days testifying, ended her testimony abruptly after further questioning by Robert Leach, the deputy prosecutor in charge of the case.

“Do you understand that they were entitled to truthful answers about Theranos’ capabilities?” Leach asked, referring to the company’s investors and patients, who are in the midst of allegations of fraud.

“Of course,” Elizabeth said.

The end of his defense marked the last phase of a trial that lasted nearly four months and attracted public attention as a referendum on Silicon Valley’s startup culture. Elizabeth, 37, faces 11 counts of fraud related to allegations she made to investors and patients about Theranos, which went bankrupt after a scandal in 2018.

Now, lawyers on both sides must agree to a set of instructions from the jury before presenting their closing arguments, which will begin on Dec. 16. Afterwards, the jury will begin deliberations for a verdict in the case, which gained prominence because few tech executives face criminal fraud charges.

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and chairman of the West Coast Trial Lawyers, said the pace of Elizabeth’s trial was slow. It is unusual to wait more than a week between the end of testimony and the beginning of closing arguments, he said.

“It’s one of the slowest trials I’ve ever heard of,” he said.

Elizabeth’s testimony consisted for the most part in her own defense. For seven days, she blamed others for the failure of Theranos and its blood-testing technology. She said that her words were misinterpreted and that she believed the Theranos mechanisms worked. Elizabeth said she withheld certain information about the company because it was trade secret. And it focused on Ramesh Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and business partner, who she said was responsible for overblown financial projections and problems at the Theranos lab.

Balwani, who is known as Sunny and is nearly two decades her senior, was also controlling and abusive, according to Elizabeth’s testimony. He determined her schedule, diet, how she should behave and who she could see, he said. He also forced her to have sex with him, according to Elizabeth.

When asked how this affected her work at Theranos, Elizabeth said it was difficult to sort out where his influence began and ended. In legal documents delivered before the trial began, Balwani vehemently denied the allegations of abuse.

But Elizabeth also acknowledged that she had made mistakes. She said she regretted adding the pharmaceutical company logos to the Theranos information reports she had sent to investors, which led them to believe those companies had endorsed Theranos technology. Elizabeth said she also regretted the way she handled a Wall Street Journal tip with private detectives and legal slurs against former employees who spoke to the press. And she said she had allowed inaccurate information to be reported in a positive story about her in Fortune magazine.

Elizabeth concluded part of her testimony with a speech about her intentions in speaking about Theranos to investors, patients and the press.

“I wanted to convey her strength,” he said. “I wanted to talk about what this company could do in a year, five years, and 10 years from now. They weren’t interested in today or tomorrow or next month, they were interested in what kind of change we could make.”

Everything was aimed at supporting the defense’s main argument, as indicated in opening statements made in September. Elizabeth, according to her lawyers, made mistakes. But his mistakes were not a crime. She was naive and ambitious, they argued, but she never intended to deceive.

“Theranos didn’t see mistakes as crimes, they were considered part of the path to success,” said Lance Wade, one of Elizabeth’s lawyers, in his opening statement.

In retorts, prosecutors tried to overturn Elizabeth’s apology. They pointed out that Theranos shared many other trade secrets with its partners, who signed confidentiality agreements. Attention has been drawn to occasions when Elizabeth has allowed false and inaccurate information about Theranos to be disclosed to investors and patients.

Earlier in the trial, during the testimony of 29 witnesses called by prosecutors, Elizabeth’s lawyers tried to point out flaws and create confusion around the facts of the case. They attacked investors’ credibility, trying to show that they should have done more research on Theranos before investing to understand the company’s risks and information. And they tried to argue that patients who said in their depositions that they had received worrying blood test results from Theranos were not able to interpret them. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA