These 10 shares pay dividends higher than Selic; see list

O central bank continues with its tightening rhythm of Selic in an attempt to curb the escalation of inflation. This is the highest level of the Selic rate since 2017 and the biggest high cycle since 2002.

Investors are starting to do the math to find out what yields more: government bonds or variable income. Even with the increase in the Selic, which is at 9.25%, it is still possible to mine stocks on the Stock Exchange that pay dividends that outweigh this yield.

THE XP Investments remember that shares known for distributing good and recurring dividends still exceed the basic interest rate.

“In this sense, dividend yields above the interest rate for some companies are seen as a good opportunity, as investors have a return guarantee, in addition to their possible gains from the stock’s performance”, he argues.

In other words, in addition to the possibility of capital gain, the investor also has additional profitability in the form of earnings.

See the top 10 below