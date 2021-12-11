‘They will never have competence’ · TV News

Tiago Santiago, author of soap operas such as Os Mutantes (2008) and Prova de Amor (2005), detonated Record by throwing open the channel’s religious principles. He revealed that he even intends to continue the saga of the characters with super powers, but that the station would hardly be interested, since it only broadcasts biblical content.

“One of the things I’ve always had a problem with at Record is amateurism. It’s a church summit wanting to professionally direct a television. They’ll never have the competence to go to first place. When they left us there, we went to first place.” , Santiago rebelled in a live with Francesco Pellegatta, on Instagram, on Thursday (9).

Today, the author dedicates his time to projects outside of television, especially books. Despite the constant questioning of fans about new soap operas, he ruled out the possibility, but intends to launch a new story in the universe of Os Mutantes.

“I don’t think they’re going to invest in a new season, although, in business terms, it would make perfect sense, but Record doesn’t have that mentality,” joked the director.

The saga began with Caminhos do Coração (2007), passing through Os Mutantes, and ended with Promessas de Amor (2009), totaling three serials, all shown on Record. The second season was even rerun in 2020, but was below the average audience stipulated for the timetable.

“That doesn’t depend on me. Record now only produces biblical novels, they are discovering who is not from the Universal Church. Most authors who are hired have to be connected in some way to the church”, vented the writer.

Check out the complete live with Tiago Santiago and Francesco Pellegatta below: