Three-story house collapses and resident escapes, alerted by ‘voices from beyond’ – General

Vilmar, the owner of the building, escaped the collapse unscathed and said he heard voices from beyond (photo: Video playback/Social networks) A three-story house collapsed on Friday night (12/10), in Bairro Jardim So Paulo, in Tefilo Otoni, in Vale do Mucuri. There were no casualties, and the owner of the property, the only person in the house when everything started to fall, managed to escape unharmed.

The house was already doomed and with big cracks. Days ago, neighbors were worried about signs that indicated the risk of collapse.

According to Lieutenant Alonso, from the Fire Department, these neighbors said last night, during the work of the military, that they had hired a civil engineer to assess the house and the risks that the construction offered to the other houses next door.

During the work amidst the rubble, firefighters turned off the electricity and removed a gas canister. The owner of the property told the Fire Department, who left the house minutes before the crash. “He told us he heard voices warning that the house was going to fall. He was fine, just a little scared,” said Lt. Alonso.

In a video posted on social media, the property’s owner, identified only as Vilmar, explained that the voices that asked him to leave the house were voices from beyond, and that he had received a deliverance from heaven.

After isolating the site of the landslide, the firefighters from the Fire Department went through the houses on the side to see if there was any damage. A thorough assessment will be made by the municipal Civil Defense in the coming days.