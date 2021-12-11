‘Three years without denunciation against our government,’ says Bolsonaro – Notícias

In a video shown this Friday (10) on Summit for Democracy, event organized by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the head of the Brazilian Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), defended democracy, the fight against corruption and the protection of human rights and individual freedoms. The president also stated that the government “completed three years without a single denunciation, contrary to what happened in previous years”.

“This is an opportunity to renew at the highest level our common commitment to defending democracy, fighting corruption and protecting human rights and individual freedoms,” he said.

Bolsonaro informed that the Federal Constitution established human dignity and democracy as fundamental principles and that he has been working towards a “culture of dialogue, freedom and social inclusion”. In addition, the president argued that he is committed to ensuring freedoms of thought, association and expression, including on the internet.

In the recorded video, the Chief Executive said that he values ​​”the right of everyone to express their opinions and to be heard”. “I reaffirm our determination to protect and respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Brazilians, regardless of origin, race, sex, color, age, religion, without any form of discrimination”, he added.

The president also stated that the fight against corruption is a permanent priority, “so much so that we are completing three years without a single complaint against our government, contrary to what happened in previous years”, and he said that countries can count on the Brazil to contribute to the strengthening of democracy in the world.

Read Bolsonaro’s speech below:

“I commend President Biden for his initiative in organizing the summit. This is an opportunity to renew at the highest level our common commitment to defending democracy, fighting corruption and protecting human rights and individual freedoms.

In Brazil, our Federal Constitution establishes human dignity and democracy as fundamental principles of the Republic. We have been working with determination to forge a culture of dialogue, freedom and social inclusion. We are committed to ensuring the freedoms of thought, association and expression, including on the internet, essential for the proper functioning of a healthy democracy.

We value the right of everyone to express their opinions and to be heard. In recent years, we have worked hard to promote and protect human rights in Brazil. I reaffirm our determination to protect and respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Brazilians, regardless of origin, race, sex, color, age, religion, without any form of discrimination.

The protection of human rights is an inherent value of the Brazilian government and guides all our public policies and social programs. The creation of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights is the result of this commitment.

The fight against corruption is also a permanent priority, so much so that we are completing three years without a single complaint against our government, contrary to what happened in previous years.

We have adopted the most ambitious and comprehensive anti-corruption plan in the history of this country and are building and strengthening mechanisms to prevent, detect and punish acts of fraud, corruption and unethical behavior.

I reiterate our commitment to continue promoting a transparent and accountable public administration, through transversal policies of public integrity. Count on Brazil to contribute to the strengthening of democracy in the world.”

Summit for Democracy

The summit, in virtual format as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, began last Thursday (9) with representatives from more than one hundred countries. In your opening speech, Biden defended press freedom. “Democracies are not all the same (…) but we have to stand up in defense of the values ​​that unite us: justice, the rule of law, freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” he said.

The US president announced a fund to protect investigative journalism around the world and also pointed out that more women and people from the LGBTQIA+ community need to be involved in politics. Biden said that next year he will launch a $224 million project to support transparent and accountable governments and to support the media.

For two days, in addition to representatives of the invited countries, the summit will bring together NGOs, companies, philanthropic organizations and legislatures. Biden stressed that the goal is not “to claim that our democracies are perfect or that we have all the answers, but to reaffirm our commitment to making our democracies better.”

Bolsonaro was invited to participate in the meeting. In Latin America and the Caribbean, the governments of eight countries were excluded: Nicaragua, Cuba, Bolivia, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti and Venezuela.