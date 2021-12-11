Tornado hits southeastern US; Kentucky governor says at least 50 dead | World

Strong tornadoes hit the southeastern United States leaving dead, injured and a trail of destruction since Friday night (10) in at least four states of the country, according to information from American vehicles.

In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 50 people are likely to have died.

“This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage we’ve seen in a long time,” he said in an interview with local television station WLKY this Saturday morning. He declared a state of emergency and activated the state’s national guard to assist in the relief of affected areas.

In the town of Mayfield, a candle factory was in operation when it was hit by the tornado. According to WLKY, more than 100 people who were in the building are being rescued.

In Tennessee, extreme weather has killed at least three people as of this Saturday morning., according to a representative of the state emergency agency.

In Arkansas, the tornado destroyed the roof of a nursing home, killing at least one person and injuring five others, the county judge said.

In Illinois, the tornado took down much of an Amazon distribution warehouse. This Saturday, county police confirmed that the facility had partially collapsed. The information is from the newspaper “Washington Post”.

The so-called “quadruple tornado” was stronger and longer than usual for this time of year, according to experts consulted by the Washington Post.

Authorities in four states – Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee – reported various damages, such as the collapse of structures. Several people were also trapped in the affected areas.

Also according to the newspaper, the tornado, which crossed the town of Monette, in the state of Arkansas, to Mayfield, one of the worst-hit cities in Kentucky, may have traveled more than 380 kilometers. If it has remained in contact with the ground without interruption, it will be the longest tornado trail in US history and the first to cross four states.