Tornado hits the United States and leaves at least 50 dead







Destruction following a tornado in Illinois, United States Photo: Chris Phillips/Maverick Media Group / Reuters

One tornado reached the southeast region of the United States between the night of this Friday, the 10th, and this Saturday, the 11th, and leaving at least 50 dead.

The victims are in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri. Illinois it also registers many damages, but has not confirmed deaths.

Official numbers point to five victims, but in an interview with the channel WLKY, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear pointed out that casualties exceed 50. “This is going to be one of the worst damage done by the biggest tornado we’ve seen in a long time,” he added.

The National Guard has already been deployed to the region and Beshear said it had declared a “state of emergency” late on Friday.

In Mayfield, the number of casualties could also be high. The shed of a candle factory was destroyed during the phenomenon and, according to WLKY, “more than 100 employees were on site” at the time of the incident.

First responders are working to rescue people trapped in the industry.

According to US meteorologists, the “quadruple tornado” may have been the longest in US history because it managed to cross four states of the country uninterruptedly.