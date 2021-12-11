Tornado hits USA and leaves at least 50 dead

ROME, DEC 11 (ANSA) – A tornado hit the southeastern region of the United States between Friday night (10) and Saturday (11) and left at least 50 people dead.

The victims are in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri. Illinois also records a lot of damage but has not confirmed any deaths.

Official figures point to five victims, but in an interview with the channel “WLKY”, the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, pointed out that the victims are more than 50. “This will be one of the worst damages caused by the biggest tornado we’ve seen in a long time” , he added.

The National Guard has already been deployed to the region and Beshear said it had declared a “state of emergency” late on Friday.

In Mayfield, the number of casualties could also be high. The shed of a candle factory was destroyed during the phenomenon and, according to “WLKY”, “more than 100 employees were on site” at the time of the incident.

First responders are working to rescue people trapped in the industry.

According to US meteorologists, the “quadruple tornado” may have been the longest in US history as it managed to cross four states of the country uninterruptedly.

*Corrected third paragraph for the state of the governor of Kentucky. (ANSA).

