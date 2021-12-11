Tornado leaves at least 50 dead in Kentucky, US, says governor

At least 50 people may have died after a tornado struck southwestern Kentucky, in the United States, on Friday night (10) and Saturday morning (11), according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

“We know that we are likely to have more than 50 deaths, or something close to it, due to this event,” said Beshear affiliate Beshear. CNN International WLKY.

Most of the destruction was concentrated in Graves County, he said, including the town of Mayfield. “It hit Mayfield as hard as any other city has ever been hit.”

The tornado was the only one among several tornadoes that formed in the early hours of Saturday (12), when a line of strong storms hit the central region of the United States.

The governor said that “two tractor trailers full of water” are heading to Mayfield to ensure people have clean water. Beshear declared a state of emergency overnight on Friday (10), highlighting the National Guard.

“We have a factory in Mayfield with a roof collapse that will be a massive casualty event,” Beshear told WLKY. The buildings affected include the Graves County Courthouse and the adjacent prison.

Two dead in Arkansas, authorities say

At least 24 tornadoes have been reported in five states — Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee — according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, with authorities in Arkansas saying at least two people died.

The potential for harsher weather continues over the weekend as the system moves eastward, stretching from northern Louisiana to southern Ohio by early Saturday. Tornadoes in the region are expected until 6:00 am EDT.

A tornado alert was issued for the Nashville metro area around 3:00 AM local time, as “a large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Pegram, or 7 miles (about 11 km) south of Ashland City , moving east at 80 km/h,” according to National Weather.

At least one person was killed in Monette, in northeast Arkansas, after a tornado damaged a nursing home on Friday (10), trapping others before they were rescued. At least 20 were also injured at the facility, Mayor Bob Blankenship told CNN.

Another person was killed outside Leachville when a grown woman was “in a Dollar General store when the storm hit and they couldn’t get out,” Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook told CNN.

