Tornado leaves at least 50 dead in Kentucky, US, says governor

A tornado hit southwestern Kentucky, United States, on Friday night and early Saturday morning, leaving at least 50 people dead, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. On his official Twitter account, Beshear declared a state of emergency due to damage caused by the severe storm in several counties in western Kentucky. He also called in the National Guard and State Police.

“I’m afraid there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky… Probably between 70 and 100 (killed), it’s devastating,” he said at a news conference.

The government recommends that the population shelter in a safe place and that they take the necessary precautions. In the Washington Post, Andy Beshear described the night as “one of the toughest in Kentucky history.” He also said that he will be personally in the affected region, as soon as it is safe to travel.

I’ve been in direct contact with local leaders and emergency management officials from the impacted communities, including Mayfield. I’ve declared a state of emergency and activated the @kentuckyguard and the @kystatepolice, as well as additional assistance through @KYTC. 2/3 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

At least 24 tornadoes have been recorded in five states — Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee — according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center. Most of the destruction was concentrated in Graves County, including the town of Mayfield, according to Beshear.

In Arkansas, a nursing home was hit, while in southern Illinois the roof of an Amazon warehouse also collapsed during the storm, possibly because of a tornado reported in the region at the time the building was damaged.