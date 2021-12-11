Tornadoes hit 6 US states and leave dozens dead

FRANCKFORT, USA — A series of devastating tornadoes hit six Midwestern states on Friday and early Saturday morning, leaving a trail of destruction with dozens dead. The hardest-hit state was Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 50 casualties after the roof of a candle factory in the town of Mayfield collapsed. Beshear declared a state of emergency due to damage in nearly two dozen counties and said the death toll was likely to increase. He also called in the National Guard and State Police.

“It was one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” the governor said at a Saturday morning news conference. “I’m afraid there are over 50 dead in Kentucky, probably between 70 and 100. It’s devastating.

At least 36 tornadoes have been registered in six states — Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and MIssissippi — according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center.

In Kentucky, the most violent tornado traveled 365km across the state. The local government recommends that the population shelter in a safe place and that they take the necessary precautions once the .

I’ve been in direct contact with local leaders and emergency management officials from the impacted communities, including Mayfield. I’ve declared a state of emergency and activated the @kentuckyguard and the @kystatepolice, as well as additional assistance through @KYTC. 2/3 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

According to authorities, dozens of people died at a candle factory in Mayfield, a small town with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants. About 110 people were working when the tornado hit the site on Friday night, Beshear said. Most of the destruction was concentrated in Graves County, where Mayfield is located.





An Amazon spokesman said the company was assessing the situation and damage to the facility.

Kyanna Parsons-Perez, who was inside the factory at the time of the collapse, said that everything happened too quickly and that the roof fell shortly after workers heard the gust of winds and the lights began to fail.

“We could feel the wind…and then a little jolt. And then, boom!, it all fell on us,” she told NBC.

In Arkansas, a 90-bed nursing home was hit in MONette and one person died, while five others were seriously injured.

“The building was directly impacted by the tornado. We were so blessed that more people didn’t die or were injured there. It could have been a lot worse,” county judge Marvin Day said.

In southern Illinois, the roof of an Amazon warehouse also collapsed during a tornado. An Amazon spokesman said the company was assessing the situation and damage to the facility. Amazon employees were trapped under rubble this Saturday morning. Officials and the media estimate there could have been 100 people at the site at the time of the collapse.

At least two deaths have already been confirmed, and search and rescue operations are ongoing. Some employees managed to leave the building on their own, according to Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback.

In Madisonville, Kentucky, a freight train derailed during the storm, but there are no reports of deaths or injuries. In Tennessee, at least two people have died, according to an emergency management official quoted by local media. President Joe Biden sympathized with the victims in a Twitter message and said that “losing someone dear to a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy.” He said the federal government is working with governors “to ensure they have what they need while the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.”