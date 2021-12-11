Treasury Direct: government bond rates decline and fixed rate pay a maximum of 10.58% per year, with IPCA lower than expected

The session this Friday (10) is marked by the release of official inflation data for November, which came in below expectations. Still, the rate was the highest for the month since 2015.

In the assessment of analysts, the indicator is a positive surprise because it brings relief to concerns about rising prices in the local economy.

In this context, the government bond market operates with a drop in rates on the afternoon of this Friday (10). After a significant advance in yesterday’s session (9), short-term fixed-rates reversed their bullish move and posted a stronger pullback in the second update of the afternoon.

The 2024 Prefixed Treasury interest, for example, dropped 35 basis points (0.35 percentage point), from 10.93% per year, in the previous session, to 10.58%, at 3:20 pm. In the morning, the interest offered was 10.74% per year.

In the second afternoon update, the bond maturing in 2026 dropped from 10.67% to 10.34% per annum, also below the 10.55% per annum seen earlier in the day. The 2031 Prefixed Treasury with semiannual interest, in turn, offered a return of 10.41% per year, compared to 10.66% per year registered one day before and the 10.65% of the opening of business.

Thus, the difference in return between the shortest (2024) and the longest (2031) paper was 17 basis points, after reaching 27 basis points in the previous session. At the height of discussions around the federal government’s spending ceiling dribble, this distance reached 51 basis points, reflecting greater pessimism about the short term.

Among inflation-linked securities, at 3:20 pm, the real interest rate on the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury increased from 4.99% per year to 4.85% per year. Papers maturing in 2035 and 2045, in turn, were also traded in declines, with returns at 5.02% per annum, down from 5.09% the day before.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Friday afternoon (10):

IPCA

The highlight of the economic agenda is the inflation data, measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the index increased 0.95% in November 2021 compared to October, according to data released this Friday (10), compared to an increase of 1.25% in the previous month. Even though it registered a deceleration, inflation was the highest for the month since 2015 (1.01%).

In the year, the indicator accumulates a high of 9.26% and, in the last 12 months, of 10.74%, above the 10.67% registered in the immediately previous 12 months. The accumulated in 12 months, inclusive, was the highest since November 2003 (11.02%). In November 2020, the monthly variation was 0.89%.

The data, however, came below expectations. The estimate of analysts consulted by Refinitiv was that the IPCA had risen 1.08% in November over October and 10.88% against a year earlier.

The increase was driven by transport (3.35%), influenced by fuel prices, mainly gasoline (7.38%), which had, once again, the greatest individual impact on the index of the month (0.46 pp ).

In a report, Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP, credits the result to discounts above expectations on Black Friday. “The 0.13 pp deviation from our forecast was mainly concentrated in three subgroups: food at home, food away from home and personal care, the latter due to the effect of Black Friday discounts – and may rise again in December and January”, he writes.

Even so, Tatiana assesses that the result shows inflation pressured both by the continuous transfers of high production costs and by the effect of the acceleration in the prices of services.

XP’s IPCA projection for 2021, currently at 10.2%, is under revision with a downward bias, following the November surprise in the annual variation.

For Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at the BRA office, the higher-than-expected deceleration of inflation brings relief to concerns about rising prices in the local economy.

Fuels, Budget and Aid Brazil

On the political scene, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said yesterday (9) that fuel prices will fall “more than once in the coming weeks”, due to the loss of value of a barrel of Brent oil abroad since the peak in October. The Brent barrel is a reference for Petrobras’ price formation.

Even so, Bolsonaro again denied that he has inside information on the state-owned oil company. “The CVM got into an uproar when I said that the price of fuel will soon drop,” said the president in a live broadcast on social networks.

The Securities Commission (CVM) opened an administrative proceeding against the state-owned company after the head of the Executive said, last Sunday, that the company would reduce the value of fuels.

Also in the political area, the Ministry of Economy sent an official letter to the National Congress asking for the inclusion of new expenses in the 2022 Budget. The vote is scheduled for the next 17th.

With the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro will have a fiscal space of R$ 106.1 billion to increase spending in 2022, the election year.

The folder’s letter points out the need to increase expenses for social security benefits, unemployment insurance, salary bonuses, continued benefits and other mandatory expenses.

“Thus, in the document, the Ministry of Economy considers that it is ‘prudential’ for the budget law to be made compatible with these obligations before approval”, says a note from the folder. In total, this part requires an adjustment of R$ 39 billion in the Budget.

In addition, the ministry suggests an increase of R$ 54.6 billion to fund the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400, R$ 4.5 billion for the acquisition and distribution of vaccines and R$ 1.9 billion for the gas aid. The economic team calculates that, after the approval of the PEC, there are still R$ 2.6 billion of space to accommodate the expenses.

Also noteworthy is the approval by the Senate yesterday (9) of a bill that allows for increased spending in indebted states. The proposal removes a series of expenditures from the ceiling of those States that renegotiated debts with the Union and pledged to limit expenditure growth to the inflation of the previous year.

The proposal excludes from the limitation the expenses covered by all types of parliamentary amendments, including secret budget funds and the so-called special transfers, called “blank check” and “budgetary PIX”. Expenditure based on fund-to-fund transfers, transfers relating to the education salary and to the National Program for Access to Technical Education and Employment (Pronatec) will also be out of the limit.

external radar

On the international scene, the highlight is the US consumer inflation data for November. The Department of Labor of the United States informed this Friday (10) that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.8% last month. The indicator came above the estimate of economists consulted by Reuters, which projected growth of 0.7%.

On an annual basis, prices rose 6.8%, in line with estimates. Core prices advanced 0.5% on a monthly basis, also in line with expectations. In the annual comparison, the increase in the core was 4.9%.

The data is expected because it can signal which posture should be adopted by the Federal Reserve, which is the American central bank, in relation to the withdrawal of stimulus (tapering).

