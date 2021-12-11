Truck accident kills at least 53 migrants in Mexico

Witnesses say the cargo vehicle was speeding when it took a sharp turn and ended up overturning; on social media, authorities lament the tragedy: ‘Too painful’

EFE/Carlos López According to the state secretary of Civil Defense, the vehicle was carrying 107 migrants, the majority from Guatemala and El Salvador



One accident with a truck killed 53 migrants in the Mexico this Thursday, 9. The episode took place on a highway in the state of Chiapas, in the southwest of the country. According to the state secretary of Civil Defense, Luis Manuel García Moreno, the cargo vehicle carried at least 107 migrant, with the majority coming from Guatemala and El Salvador, when it overturned on a curve. “Unfortunately, 49 people died and we have 58 wounded who have already been taken to hospitals near the scene of the accident. Witnesses said that the truck was speeding and, when it made a sharp turn, it tipped over, and the trailer the migrants were on came loose,” García Moreno initially said. Now, the death toll has reached 53, with 54 injured.

According to Guatemalan human rights official Jordán Rodas, around 200 migrants are said to be in the vehicle. Some of them fled after the accident for fear of being detained by immigration agents. On social media, Governor Rutilio Escandón expressed “solidarity with the victims of the tragedy” and said that “the responsibilities will be determined according to the law”. At the twitter, the president of the country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also lamented the accident. “I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning in Chiapas, which transported Central American migrants. It’s very painful. A hug to the victims’ families.”

*With EFE