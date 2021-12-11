Twin-engine crash: ‘A mother never gives up on her child. Eventually we’ll meet’, says the copilot’s mother

RIO — Relatives of the missing crew members who were in the twin-engine that crashed in the region between Ubatuba (SP) and Paraty (RJ) used social media this Friday night to let off steam. Ana Regina Agostinho, mother of co-pilot José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, 20 years old, thanked the followers for the messages of prayers and affection and stressed that she will not give up on her son:

“I feel, I receive these prayers in my moments when I fall. I’m not strong, people. I’m pretty weak. In fact, I’m terrified. It’s my faith in God who has sustained us. This God I believe in, God of miracle, God of goodness I know he has the best for me all the time, the best for my family So I go, yes, steadfast in my faith and I will not give up A mother never gives up on her child One time we’ll meet and that time is not my time. It’s God’s time and I keep trusting him and depositing everything in him”.

Ana also reported that the searches were focused on the possible location of the fall and that they should be resumed this Saturday morning. “We are going to continue our search around the islands that are so many, so many, so many,” he said.

Designer Tatiana Fogaça, wife of businessman and Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Sérgio Alves Dias Filho, 45, posted photos with her husband and a card and a bouquet of flowers. Tatiana also posted a conversation she had with Sérgio on WhatsApp. In the message, she says in French “I am in love with you” and “You are the one who fills my heart”, and the husband replies “You are the woman of my life”.

Last Thursday, 9th, the Fire Department of Rio informed that it would extend for another week the searches for the crew of the twin-engine, which fell on November 24th. The announcement came after appeals made by Ana Regina Agostinho and the co-pilot’s girlfriend, Thalya Viana, which led authorities to ask the corporation to extend the deadline.

Military personnel continue to be mobilized with the help of aircraft, boats, watercraft and divers. The operation has the support of the Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF).