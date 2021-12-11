UK hits record for Covid-19 cases since January – News

The UK is in a “deeply worrying situation” with more than 58,000 new Covid-19 infections reported this Friday (10th), a record since January, Housing Minister Michael Gove said after a meeting.

The heads of government of the different nations of the United Kingdom had to face “very difficult information” during the meeting, chaired by the minister and focused on the health situation.

“We know that we now have the highest number of Covid infections in the UK since 9 January,” emphasized Gove on television.

The number of cases of the Ômicron variant “multiplies every two or three days in England and even more rapidly in Scotland,” he said.

In England, “30% of cases are of the Ômicron variant”, identified in the country just 15 days ago.

The variant spreads in such a way that even those who are vaccinated with two doses are likely to “end up sick, infected and potentially hospitalized,” said Michael Gove.

To deal with this new wave of infections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that he will return to teleworking from Monday and the adoption of a health passport for major events.

The UK is one of the most affected countries in Europe, with more than 146,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Recently, measures to combat the new variant had been reinstated, such as border and transport restrictions or the use of masks in shops and public transport.

For her part, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a tightening of health rules. Starting on Saturday, anyone who shares an address with a person who tests positive will have to be isolated for ten days.