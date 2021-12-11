Unemployed, Ravi becomes Joy’s ‘carpet’ and faces days of terror · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will face days of terror in Um Lugar ao Sol. After being fired from the Redentor network by Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), the driver will have difficulty getting a new job, will return to live in a favela and will experience more marital problems with Joy (Lara Tremouroux) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Unmasked by Tulio (Daniel Dantas), Christian will sell his soul to the executive to keep his farce a secret. Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) will then order him to fire Ravi. He will put his friend aside and comply with the villain’s request. The scenes will air this Saturday (11).

The boy will then start his saga in search of a new job to support his wife and young child, even though, at first, Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) promises to help him.

Without telling the graffiti artist about the dismissal, he will go on for his first job interview, but will feel humiliated at being turned down for the job because of his criminal record — he was wrongfully arrested at the beginning of the series.

Devastated, the Goiás will open the game about the situation with Joy, and the young woman will be furious because he has hidden that he was fired in the chapter on Monday (13). Contrary to Christian’s choices, Ravi will argue with the usurper and decide to break off the friendship.

Joy and Ravi will be strange

Due to the disagreement, the good guy will leave the apartment borrowed by Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) and move to a shack in a needy community with his partner and Francisco. Dazzled and self-interested, Joy will not like her boyfriend’s decision at all and will return to the streets.

In Friday’s chapter (17), the young woman will go to the graffiti with Adel (Samantha Jones), and her friend will end up in jail. Desperate, she will ask Ravi for help, who will spend the last savings from the Redeemer’s termination to pay the graffiti artist’s bail and get her out of jail.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: