Unforgivable – Review: Netflix Movie with Sandra Bullock

There is a very clear desire in Unforgiven of doing a character study around an ex-convict. There is also a desire to analyze the lives of individuals impacted by the crimes committed. At the same time, there is also an impulse to criticize the privileges of a white woman who is part of the system, even if portrayed as a victim. There are so many yearnings for the new film from Netflix with Sandra Bullock that none of them is brought to full realization, leaving the taste of a movie that could have been.

It’s no surprise that the production is based on a miniseries (also called Unforgiven, from 2009), because the film battles with an awkward rhythm, one that even seems to have chapter closings. The journey of Ruth Slater, Bullock’s character, has its well-defined stages – getting out of prison, establishing a routine, the journey to find her sister, and the consequences of a rapprochement in society, including the adoptive family of the relative. It’s almost like a miniseries is developing in a limited time, in a summary, right in front of us.

Like this Unforgiven, Ruth Slater’s post-prison life isn’t exactly fluid. Taxed a “cop murderer” by the events of the past, she is determined to find the sister she used to live with as a young girl and, with no allies in society, finds empathy in the new resident of her old residence, site of the brutal events that took her to the penitentiary . Between (of course) blurry flashbacks that gradually reconstruct those events, Ruth tries to return to a reasonably normal life, only to understand that she will be forever, and simply, an ex-convict.

In each of the stories that Unforgiven wants to count there are redemptive elements. Sustained by Bullock’s deft performance, the ex-convict’s loneliness and suffocation are inserted into a chaotic daily life, and the more contained part of the film does an efficient job of conveying the effects of confinement. In its plot that most serves the dramalhão, heavier in the final stretch, Imperdoável is also efficient in building tension. In between these two energies, however, there is a flawed questioning, which comes mainly from Liz, the character of Viola Davis.

Wife of the lawyer who wants to help Ruth find her sister, Liz comes out to spell out what the film fails to present as a thesis of the white woman’s privileges in Slater’s position. And despite being more than valid, Unforgiven it does not seem to support its own discourse, mainly because it places it in a context that precisely emphasizes and explores the battle of the condemned. A final lukewarm twist, however, comes to completely nullify the whole issue – which, in the end, falls into gratuitousness.

It’s a shame, because the end result of Unforgiven are some good movies. Contrasting, yes, but supported by a capable team, and with good intentions.