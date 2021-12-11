Unimed Participações’ management looks for new business opportunities in Health

New airs arrived at the command of the Unimed System. Unimed Participações, the holding of new businesses in the network of medical work cooperatives, renewed its board of directors in June 2021. The proposal of the new management, according to the company’s president, Adelson Severino Chagas, is to act in synergy with Unimeds, expanding business possibilities and fostering innovation among medical cooperatives.

“The national companies of the Unimed System are experiencing a new moment. We have a unique strategic guideline to take the group to new levels in the market, which is constantly changing”.

Over the past three months, the company has increasingly invested in the professionalization of its board. Recently, economist Zeina Latif and engineer Michel Levy joined the company’s Board of Directors.

“We brought in outside perspectives to reinforce our premises for continuous improvement, operational efficiency, new technologies, in addition to guaranteeing robust governance and generating expressive returns to shareholders”, emphasizes Chagas.

The executive board also includes the Administrative and Financial Director, Otto Cezar Barbosa, the Market and New Business Director, Alberto Gugelmin Neto, and the Executive Director Alexandre Flores. “We formed a board engaged in the execution of projects that will strengthen the Unimed System, especially on the assistance front”, emphasizes the president.

In addition, in August 2021, Correta Unimed also received the sales specialist, Fábio de Leão Topal. He assumed the leadership of the project that aims to expand the sale of Unimeds products, on digital platforms.

Market positioning

Acting as an investment and equity holding for the Unimed System, Unimed Participações has a team of specialists attentive to market opportunities, in order to maximize gains for cooperatives through scale and systemic efficiency.

One of the outstanding projects, already underway, is the creation of a fintech, Unimed Pay. The objective is to guarantee a digital portfolio for remuneration of physicians who cooperate with Unimeds, payment for medical-hospital procedures and reimbursement for consultations.

“This is a priority project that will bring significant results to Unimeds and more efficiency in the operation of our cooperatives”, says Adelson Chagas. The forecast is that Unimed Pay will start operating in the first quarter of 2022 and include the 342 Unimeds distributed throughout Brazil.

The company also has on its radar the management and expansion of occupational health projects, land removal and aeromedical transport, purchase and distribution of medicines, technology, in addition to a billing solution.

One of Unimed Participações’ differentials is its cooperative essence, which guides the way of doing business, relating to customers and partners, and encouraging collective gain.

