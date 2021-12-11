US government wins appeal against blocking Assange’s extradition

posted on 12/10/2021 8:58 AM



(credit: Justin TALLIS / AFP)

London, United Kingdom- The US government may again try to obtain the extradition of Julian Assange, imprisoned in London since his arrest in 2019 at the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​to try him for espionage after a British appeals court overturned this Friday (10) prior decision not to hand over the Australian.

Washington wants to try the founder of the WikiLeaks website for the publication, as of 2010, of nearly 700,000 secret diplomatic and military documents relating mainly to the US-led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In the first instance, Judge Vanessa Baraitser blocked the extradition in January, considering that Assange, whose mental health appears to be fragile, was at risk of committing suicide if turned over to the US court system.

But Washington lawyers appealed the decision and in October alleged that Baraitser did not attach sufficient importance to other expert testimony about the detainee’s mental state.

They also assured the court that the 50-year-old Australian would not be held in punitive isolation in a maximum security federal penitentiary and that he would receive proper treatment.

On Friday, the appeals court in London agreed with the US government and overturned the preliminary ruling, considering that the US government “has now presented the UK with a package of guarantees that respond to the specific findings” that worried Baraitser.

The case will therefore be re-examined at a date that has yet to be determined. But whatever happens, it is very likely that the long legal battle will not end in a new hearing, as the losing party will then be able to request authorization for a new and definitive appeal to the British Supreme Court.

“We will appeal the decision as soon as possible,” said Assange’s wife, attorney Stella Moris, while WikiLeaks alleges that Washington wants to try the Australian for “publishing truthful information that reveals crimes committed by the US government in the detention camp. Guantanamo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and the details of the CIA tortures.”

– Up to 175 years in prison –

The Assange lawsuit has become a paradigm cause for free speech advocates.

Its supporters claim that WikiLeaks has the same rights as other media to publish confidential material as long as it is in the public interest.

But the US government, which has filed 18 charges – which include espionage – claims that Assange is not a journalist but a hacker. Furthermore, it alleges that the release of documents without any filtering has endangered the lives of its informants.

In case of extradition, trial and conviction, Assange faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, although the exact sentence is difficult to calculate and could be shorter.

During the hearings, Assange’s supporters demanded his release before the courts.

Assange has been held at the maximum security prison in Belmarsh, near London, since April 11, 2019, when he was detained inside the Ecuadorian embassy after then-President Lenín Moreno withdrew asylum granted by his predecessor Rafael Correa.

He was first detained to serve a British conviction for violating his parole conditions by seeking refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced charges of sexual assault, which were later dropped. The Australian said he feared being sent from Swedish territory to the United States.

Assange was then held in preventive detention to await the decision on his extradition, as the judge considered that with his background he could attempt a new escape from justice in the event of his release.

During the seven years he lived in the small room of the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​the Australian had two children with Stella Morris, a member of his defense team and now his wife.

Last month, British prison authorities authorized the marriage of Assange and Morris in Belmarsh.