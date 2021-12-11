Vaccination passport will be mandatory in public facilities in Ceará – Metro

from the next day December 20, the presentation of the vaccination passport against Covid-19 in public equipment of Ceará.

The new and only measure was announced by Governor Camilo Santana (PT), this Friday night (10), in live broadcast on social networks, after a weekly meeting of the State Committee to Combat the Pandemic.

As the head of the Executive, the passport will only be required from the 20th, considering that the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa) will still define the protocols and criteria to be adopted in different establishments in the state, by sector.

Index stability

Camilo stressed that the numbers of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ceará remain stable. Therefore, the measures provided for in the previous decree will remain in force.

Also present in the broadcast, the holder of Sesa Marcus Gadelha endorsed that the epidemiological scenario in Ceará is stable.

“We are not having an increase in the number of cases, in the number of deaths, and the positivity [de testes] it hasn’t been increasing either”.

booster dose

Camilo Santana celebrated that almost 80% of the population able to be immunized against Covid in Ceará are already with the complete vaccination schedule.

However, he also appealed for the population not to stop taking the booster dose. Above all, given the emergence of a new variant of concern: the Ômicron.

“Sesa has followed that many who need to take the third dose, especially the elderly, who suffer most from the pandemic, are not going to take it,” he said.

“Get vaccinated because, in addition to protecting yourself, you are protecting your family, the people you love, your neighbor,” he added.

WHAT REMAINS CURRENT:

Establishments that were limited in the capacity of the public (such as gyms, theaters and cinemas) can opt for maximum occupancy, if they require a vaccine passport. The decision must be communicated to the supervisory body;

Large New Year’s Eve parties will not be allowed;

The capacity of the soccer audience in open stadiums remains at 80% and with a requirement to prove the vaccination schedule for those over 12 years old;

The vaccine passport must now also have proof of the booster dose for the eligible public.