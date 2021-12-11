Vaccines donated by Covax Facility arrive with close expiration date

Equal access to Covid-19 vaccines across countries is one of the main challenges in confronting the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that while rich countries concentrated the development and purchase of immunization agents in advance, middle and low-income countries, especially in Africa, are slipping in the progress of vaccination campaigns.

Epidemiologists point out that as long as there are locations with gaps in immunization, the entire world will remain at risk due to the possibility of the emergence of new variants that could be more resistant to the available vaccines.

“When you start to vaccinate the world unevenly, for example, an advance in vaccination coverage in Europe, the United States and Brazil, but you do not vaccinate absolutely anything in Sub-Saharan Africa and in extremely low-income countries, we may have epidemics in these localities and the emergence of genetic variants of the virus in these locations”, says Álvaro Furtado, an infectious disease specialist at the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (USP).

According to infectologist Júlio Croda, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the disinterest of large pharmaceutical companies in negotiating with poor countries aggravates the situation.

In addition, the high cost of vaccines against the new coronavirus makes several countries depend on initiatives such as the Covax Facility consortium for access to immunization agents.

Shelf life of donated vaccines

This week, WHO vaccine director Kate O’Brien warned that vaccines donated to the Covax Facility by rich countries have been received with a relatively short shelf life, which has been a problem for the consortium.

For the epidemiologist Carla Domingues, former coordinator of the National Immunization Program (PNI), the donation of vaccines must consider the different profiles and logistical capacities of the countries that receive the immunization agents.

“What we are seeing is the donation of leftover vaccines, which is not feasible. The donation has to be designed so that countries have time to prepare the distribution logistics. Otherwise, it’s just changing the place where the doses are discarded. Donation is to provide conditions for the vaccine to reach the citizen’s arm wherever he or she is”, he assesses.

The validity of vaccines against Covid-19 varies from one immunizer to another, according to the package insert:

AstraZeneca: 6 months

Pfizer: up to 9 months (closed bottle at temperature between -90°C and -60°C)

Coronavac: 12 months

Janssen: 24 months

“Vaccines are biological products and not chemical synthetic substances. Therefore, they need temperature and storage time. If the vaccine expires, it may not do any harm, but it will not be immunogenic enough. [capaz de induzir a resposta imunológica]”, explains researcher Jorge Kalil Filho, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP).

According to Kalil, the validity of vaccines is tested based on animal tests that show how long, since manufacture, immunizing agents are capable of inducing an immune response.

“You leave the vaccine stored, in a freezer, refrigerator or at room temperature, depending on the type of vaccine, and you will be testing the physicochemical characteristics and potency of the vaccine, if it continues to trigger a good response”, he explains.

According to the researcher, the short expiration times of vaccines against Covid-19 may be associated with the reduced period for analyzing the loss of validity. Whereas immunizers were developed in record time with the aim of containing the harmful impacts of the pandemic.

“What could be happening is that countries are trying to use the vaccines they bought. When they see that they are not going to use it, they donate to the World Health Organization, with a short period of use”, says Kalil.

From production to use

Covid-19 vaccines can be produced using different technologies. The ultimate goal is the same: to induce the immune response and protect the body against the development of serious conditions, hospitalizations and deaths.

The production process is similar, considering steps that involve the formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA), the raw material for the immunizing agent; the addition of stabilizing components; quality control, and filling, labeling and packaging (see the step by step in the table below).

Import of vaccines in Brazil

In August, Anvisa established new rules in order to make the import of vaccines against Covid-19 and inputs used in the manufacture of immunizing agents more flexible. The process simplified the guidelines for import approval.

With the change, Anvisa’s technical team and management began to comment on the import request within 48 hours after the filing of the process. Now, the analysis of the import request can be done before the process is included in the agency’s system, by sending an email carried out before the cargo arrives in Brazil.

Vaccine producers can sign a term of commitment that they will deliver the required information before using the vaccines.

“The mode of release called Term of Custody and Liability occurs in cases where the cargo is cleared, leaving the airport and going to the importer’s storage center, upon signature, by the importer, of a term of commitment that the documentation pending will be presented before the products are put into use”, says the note from Anvisa.

Even after the decision, the need to release the batches of vaccine by the National Institute of Quality Control in Health (INCQS/Fiocruz) was maintained, in a stage subsequent to the release by Anvisa.

Brazil has already received batches of ready-made vaccines from AstraZeneca/Oxford, Coronavac/Sinovac, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen.

Epidemiologist Carla Domingues explains that imported vaccines take longer to reach the population.

“Vaccines that come from abroad have to go through customs clearance, through the prescription. Afterwards, the authorization for importing the cargo must be done by Anvisa, which will check whether the cargo arrived in compliance, within the standards. After release, it is possible to withdraw the doses from the airport”, says Carla.

After release, the immunizers are taken to the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Distribution Center, located at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. The place has a structure for the storage of doses in acclimatized areas with different levels of cooling. At this stage, teams from the ministry carry out the counting and quality control of vaccines.

The distribution strategy is defined by the Ministry of Health, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), which are the representatives of the states and municipalities, respectively.

The three instances prepare the technical report that gathers data such as the amount of doses destined for the states, target audience of the campaigns and directions for the first, second or booster dose.

the immunizing leave distribution centers and arrive in the states within 48 hours, according to the Ministry of Health. From this stage onwards, the states and the Federal District are responsible for the distribution, which can be done in up to seven days.

“Brazil has this logistics ready and organized, which means that we are able to take vaccines to large centers within 48 hours. US more distant locations, it takes from a week to 15 days, with the use of boats or helicopters, for example”, says Carla.

According to the expert, the time taken between the release of vaccines by producing laboratories and application in the population of countries can vary, reaching three months, since not all countries have the capillary structure of the Unified Health System (SUS) .

“In some countries, vaccination is carried out basically in the form of a campaign. There are no health services like we have in Brazil. They need to have people available in that location to receive, store and apply the vaccines, the time spent will depend on each country”, he explains.