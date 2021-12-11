Verstappen celebrates pole and bets on climate to favor strategy in Abu Dhabi

F1 IN ABU DHABI, CLASSIFICATION: VERSTAPPEN POLE, HAMILTON 2° | Briefing

Max Verstappen took an important step this Saturday (11) in the fight for the Formula 1 world title. The Dutchman from Red Bull frustrated the favoritism of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton to note the pole-position of the Abu Dhabi GP, the last race of the 2021 season of the championship.

Verstappen has not started on pole since the US GP, and described the feeling and difficulty of beating Hamilton, who is coming off three straight wins and tied with the Dutchman in the standings before the final race.

“It’s an amazing feeling, we improved the car for qualifying, our weekend was more or less, I’m incredibly happy about it. It’s what we wanted, but it’s never easy with the moment they live in the last few races. I’m looking forward to tomorrow, which is the most important thing”, he commented in an interview with David Coulthard after qualifying.

Max Verstappen will start in Abu Dhabi with soft tires (Photo: Reproduction)

Max will have a different tire strategy from Lewis, as he will start with soft tires, known for having better pace and shorter lifespan, while Hamilton will start with medium. The Dutchman bets that the emirate’s milder weather at night favors Red Bull’s plan.

“I felt good with both tyres. Of course, at night the weather is cooler and that might help the soft ones, but we’ll see tomorrow. Of course it’s important to have a good start, and after that we’ll drive our best and see where we stop”, he continued.

“I was pretty relaxed going into qualifying. I know I can always do my best, and I know my team will always give me the best car possible. We did this the entire year, and it worked very well”, he concluded.

The decisive and final race of this unpredictable 2021 Formula 1 season is scheduled to start on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT-3), with live broadcasting of the Band on open TV and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follows the definition of the great Formula 1 champion LIVE and in REAL TIME.

