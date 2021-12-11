Verstappen defeats Hamilton to take F1 decision pole in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen overcame Lewis Hamilton to take pole in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The penultimate battle of this incredible 2021 Formula 1 season had Max Verstappen as the winner over Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman defeated his rival by taking pole-position at the Abu Dhabi GP this Saturday (11) at Yas Marina. It was the Red Bull driver’s tenth pole in the championship, the second in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen scored 1min22s109 and beat his rival by 0s371. Detail: Verstappen will start on Sunday on soft tires, used to make his lap in Q2, while Hamilton will open the dispute with the medium compounds.

Verstappen relied on the vacuum of teammate Sergio Pérez’s car to make his lap faster. The Mexican will start in fourth place, forming the second row alongside the surprising Lando Norris, who secured a place in the top-3 on the grid at Yas Marina. In contrast, Valtteri Bottas was unable to help Lewis Hamilton and will start only sixth in Abu Dhabi this Sunday, alongside Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari in his last race as a Mercedes driver.

Charles Leclerc, also with Ferrari, will start in seventh, with Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri alongside him in the fourth row. Esteban Ocon, from Alpine, and Daniel Ricciardo, from McLaren, complete the top-10 of the grid.

Max Verstappen won the battle against Lewis Hamilton this Saturday (Photo: Lars Baron/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

The decisive and final race of this unpredictable 2021 Formula 1 season is scheduled to start on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT-3), with live broadcasting of the Band on open TV and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follows the definition of the great Formula 1 champion LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Q1: Hamilton flies and sticks 0s4 on Verstappen

All drivers on the grid, with the exception of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, left the pits with soft tires for the first quick laps of the classification. Sergio Pérez opened the timesheets with 1min24s253, but was soon beaten by Yuki Tsunoda and then by Max Verstappen. The title contender scored 1:23s680. Then Pierre Gasly turned the then second half in that session start.

It didn’t take Lewis Hamilton to turn his first fast lap. The seven-times champion put 0s414 on Verstappen to turn 1min23s266. And Valtteri Bottas tried to reinforce the power of Mercedes by taking the second position and being 0s101 of his teammate’s time.

Mick Schumacher makes cone fly in Abu Dhabi (Photo: F1/Twitter)

Pérez made a good lap and moved up to third in 1min23s577, but dropped to fourth after a great time set by Verstappen, who again stuck in Hamilton in 1min23s322. Minutes later, it was Lando Norris’s turn to walk well and place himself in fourth, ahead of the Red Bull Mexican. Until the race direction raised the red flag due to a cone dropped by Mick Schumacher at the entrance to turn 16. Norris, who was coming behind, could not dodge and hit the piece. At that moment, the clock was stopped at 6min25s.

The session was resumed shortly thereafter and with all cars back on track, including Sainz and Leclerc, but this time with soft tyres. The Monegasque, incidentally, managed to move up to sixth by surpassing Tsunoda’s time.

Hamilton tried to make a flying lap at the end of Q1 and scored 1min22s845, 0s477 faster than Verstappen. Bottas also left the Dutchman behind, while Tsunoda moved up to fourth and Gasly to fifth. But the AlphaTauri drivers lost one position each due to the good time of Pérez, who placed himself in fourth, 0s028 slower than Max. Leclerc also passed Gasly’s mark.

Kimi Räikkönen made his last classification in Formula 1 (Photo: Antonin Vincent/DPPI/Alfa Romeo)

In his last ranking, Kimi Räikkönen was eliminated in Q1. The Finn joined NIcholas Latifi and George Russell, of Williams, Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, surpassed by his teammate in almost 0s8.

Q2: Red Bull changes tire strategy to Verstappen

With medium tires for most drivers, Lewis Hamilton pulled the line at the opening of Q2. The pairs of Mercedes, Red Bull and AlphaTauri, as well as Norris and Antonio Giovinazzi, opted for the yellow compounds.

With free lane ahead, Hamilton turned in 1min23s185, but Verstappen was very, very close: 1min23s189, just 0.004 slower than his rival. Bottas appeared in third with a deficit of 0.061 for the seven-time champion and Tsunoda surprised again and placed fourth with AlphaTauri.

Hamilton was just 0.004 faster than Verstappen in the first quick lap in Q2 (Photo: Mercedes)

The timesheet registered another change and had a new leader. With soft tires, Sainz turned 1min23s174 and was 0s011 faster than Hamilton. Leclerc also did well in third, while Verstappen skidded hard as he tried to get around turn 1 and ended up with the ‘square’ left front tyre.

Verstappen, by the way, no longer has new medium tyres, which will be used in the race, while Hamilton has a new medium compound set reserved for Sunday.

Verstappen and Pérez returned to the track on soft tires for the final laps in Q2. In the final phase of that segment, what was seen was a huge traffic with several cars walking nearby. In the midst of this traffic was Hamilton, who was accelerating on medium tires. Max was also on the cake and had to take his foot off to have a bit of a clear lane ahead, while Pérez was in danger of even being eliminated in qualifying.

Max Verstappen will start in Abu Dhabi with soft tires (Photo: Reproduction)

Hamilton improved and scored 1min23s145 on the final lap on medium tyres. ‘Czeco’, from tenth place, moved up to first, overcame Lewis by a mere 0s010 and turned in 1min23s135 with the softs. Also with the softs, Verstappen left everyone behind and spiked 1min22s800, in a clear change of strategy on the part of Red Bull, which will open Sunday’s race with the red compounds.

Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Giovinazzi and Sebastian Vettel were eliminated from Q2.

Q3: The last pole battle of 2021

It was Verstappen, followed by Pérez, who left the pits and pulled in line for the last part of the final Formula 1 qualifying in 2021. Saturday’s defining moment had all ten drivers on soft tires on the track.

The Red Bull driver took advantage of the Mexican’s car vacuum on the straight stretch, turning 1min22s109 with the best partial in sectors 2 and 3 of the track. Then Hamilton made a very bad lap from the middle to the end of the track and was 0s551 from his rival, in second place provisionally.

Tsunoda continued to surprise and appeared in third, even ahead of Bottas and Pérez in the opening lap of Q1. Then, however, ‘Czech’ reversed the picture and placed himself in the top-3. For the Japanese, a severe setback with the time deleted for having exceeded the track limits at turn 16.

The big rivals in the fight for the title left for the last attempt to seek pole in 2021. Mercedes sent Hamilton to the track ahead of Bottas, without trying to vacuum the Finn, therefore.

With a clear track ahead, Hamilton tried to improve his time, but he couldn’t beat his rival by getting 0s371 behind with 1min22s480 as a lap. Verstappen didn’t even have to work to celebrate pole position in the big decision of the F1 title.

F1 2021, Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina, Start Grid:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:22.109 two L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:22,480 +0.371 3 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:22,931 +0.822 4 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:22.947 +0.838 5 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:22.992 +0.883 6 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:23.036 +0.927 7 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:23,122 +1,013 8 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:23,220 +1,111 9 AND OCON alpine 1:23,389 +1,280 10 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:23,409 +1,300 11 F ALONSO alpine 1:23,460 +1,351 12 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:24,043 +1,934 13 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:24,066 +1,957 14 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:24,251 +2,142 15 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:24,305 +2,196 16 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:24.338 +2,229 17 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:24.423 +2,314 18 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:24,779 +2,670 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:24,906 +2,797 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:25.685 +3,576 Time 107% 1:27,857 +5,748

