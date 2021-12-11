Verstappen says RBR is failing at qualifying pace

Max Verstappen believes that he was owed after the first day of activities of the Abu Dhabi GP gives Formula 1, step that will decide if he or Lewis Hamilton will be the great champion of 2021. And despite being a little happier with the race simulations, he believes that the red bull still owing on the released laps.

After leading the TL1, Verstappen was only fourth in the TL2, finishing more than six tenths behind Hamilton’s time, trailing behind to Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1 after the end of TL2, Verstappen said what Red Bull need to do throughout Friday night thinking about qualifying and the race.

“We’re still learning and understanding some things but logically the qualifying simulations didn’t go as planned, we’re missing a little on the pace, but I would say that in the race simulations we were more competitive, so of course that’s important too.”

The World Cup leader even gave his verdict on how Yas Marina’s layout was after the changes made throughout 2021.

“I think it makes the track more fun to drive. Overall, faster corners are nicer, especially the last sector has always been a little less curved. . I think these are positive changes”.

