Verstappen secures pole and takes the lead in the F1 decision in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen will start at the front in the decision of the 2021 season of Formula 1. The Red Bull driver took the 13th pole position of his career this Saturday at Yas Marina. It was pole number 10 of the season at Verstappen, at the defining moment of the year.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will start in second. The Brit made a mistake on his first attempt in Q3 and was unable to improve his time on the last attempt. Hamilton comes in tied on points with Verstappen, but the Red Bull driver leads by tiebreaker – it’s nine wins for Verstappen to eight for Hamilton.

Q1

Sebastian Vettel was first on the track when the green light was given. All drivers opting for softs, only Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz using medium compounds.

Yuki Tsunoda set the reference time at 1:23.993s, but was soon overtaken by rivals. First Max Verstappen, then Pierre Gasly. Verstappen led with 1:23.680s.

Hamilton took the lead with 1:23.266, the best time of the weekend, before Valtteri Bottas moved up to P2, a tenth behind his teammate Mercedes.

Verstappen improved his time to take second place, just 56 milliseconds behind Hamilton’s time.

The session was stopped with a red flag to remove a cone at the finish line. Mick Schumacher hit the cone on the last corner and Lando Norris ended up dragging down the straight.

The practice was restarted with five minutes to go. Those eliminated were: Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Nicholas Latifi, Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Hamilton improved his lead time to 1:22.845s, the only one in the weekend’s 1:22s.

Vettel improved and pushed George Russell into the knockouts. Up front, Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen were the top three.

Q2

Hamilton was first on the track when the green light was given in Q2. A line formed behind the Mercedes driver.

The Brit scored 1:23.185s and was just four thousandths ahead of Vestappen when the Dutchman managed his quick lap.

Bottas finished third, 0.061s behind his teammate, but Leclerc beat the Finn’s time with a 1:23.202s.

Sainz took the lead in Q2 with 1:23.174s, but using soft compounds, as did Leclerc.

With two minutes to go in Q2, the eliminated were Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, Antonio Giovinazzi, Vettel and Gasly.

Hamilton improved to 1:23,145s on medium tires and resumed P1 but Sergio Perez scored 1:23,135s on soft tires to lead the session.

Verstappen scored 1:22.800s, also with the softs, and took his teammate’s P1 to lead Q2.

With that, different strategies between rivals Red Bull and Mercedes for the Abu Dhabi GP. Verstappen and Perez will start with softs, while Hamilton and Bottas will start with medium tyres.

Q3

The Red Bull duo were first on the track when the green light signaled the start of Q3. In rival, Mercedes was the last to leave the pit lane at the beginning of the dispute for pole.

Verstappen scored 1:22.109, the best time of the weekend. Hamilton passed and was more than half a second behind Verstappen.

Tsunoda was third and Bottas was fourth. But Perez scored the third time and pushed them both down. Bottas took the fourth position when Tsunoda had his lap deleted for exceeding the limits of the track.

Hamilton still had one more attempt but could not beat Verstappen’s time. The Dutchman secured the 13th pole of his career and will be joined by Hamilton in the front row of the Abu Dhabi GP grid, decision of the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Norris starts in third and will be joined by Perez in the second row of the grid. Sainz in fifth and Bottas in sixth complete the third row. Leclerc in seventh and Tsunoda forms row four, while Ocon and Ricciardo complete the first five rows of the grid at Yas Marina.

Check out the starting grid for the Abu Dhabi GP, the stage that decides the F1 2021 title:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’22.109

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’22.480

3) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’22.931

4) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’22.947

5) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’22.992

6) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’23.036

7) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’23.122

8) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’23.220

9) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’23.389

10) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’23.409

11) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’23.460

12) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’24.043

13) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’24,066

14) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’24,251

15) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’24.305

16) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’24.338

17) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’24.423

18) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’24,779

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’24,906

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’25.685