Vic Albuquerque reveals proposals from abroad and may leave Corinthians in 2022

Corinthians should live busy days in the ball market in the coming days. One of the most important players on the team of the season, Vic Albuquerque did not guarantee that he will stay at the Parque São Jorge club in 2022.

The player spoke about her dream of playing in Europe, but first, she wants to enjoy her vacation before deciding on her future. Vic was elected the best midfielder of the Brasileirão Women, by the Bola de Prata award, from ESPN Brazil.

“I do have the dream of playing in Europe. I think it’s every athlete’s dream and I hope to make it as soon as possible. But now, I hope to think about my vacation, because it was a very difficult year. I’m a big fan of Spanish football, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid are very strong clubs. In France, too, Lyon, PSG are references for me“, said the player.

According to the athlete, some proposals from clubs abroad have already arrived and are in the process of evaluation. On the other hand, he also confessed that he has conversations with Corinthians for renewal.

“We are still evaluating some things. The contracts here in Brazil are for one year, so we are looking for the best conditions for renewal. And, out there, we’ve been getting some proposals, but we are evaluating so that my career is conducted in the best way. Today, I am Corinthians, until the end of the year. I haven’t renewed it yet, but we are evaluating to get the best out of it.” explained Vic.

See more at: Victria Albuquerque, Corinthians Women’s and Mercado da Bola.