Video: Mike Perry drops event broadcast to fight rival | combat

Fighter Mike Perry ditched his role as a commentator at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) barefoot boxing event to fight a rival on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida. The athlete who has been through the UFC was a guest on the organization’s official broadcast and was in the middle of a dialogue with other commentators when he was provoked by Julian Lane, another welterweight fighter who participated in the reality show The Ultimate Fighter.
Mike Perry (left) at the BKFC broadcast table, moments before getting up, next to former wrestler Chris Lytle (center) — Photo: Playback/Fite TV
Lane threw pieces of paper in Perry’s face and yelled some teasing. The ex-UFC didn’t hesitate: he got up from his chair and went straight to the fight. The official broadcast cut to a panoramic view of the place and the lights were turned off, but spectators present at the event posted video recordings of the brawl on social media.
UFC 269: Charles do Bronx and Amanda Nunes defending their belts you watch live in Combate!