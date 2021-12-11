VIDEO: See how Charles do Bronx and Dustin Poirier first met

With two days left for one of the most anticipated events of the year, the main athletes on the card UFC 269 participated, last Thursday (9), in the traditional press conference that precedes the big night. Among them, those responsible for the dispute for the lightweight belt (up to 70.3 kg) in the main event of the event: Charles of the Bronx and Dustin Poirier.

The atmosphere of respect between champion and challenger was maintained during the conference, without provocations exchanged between them. Despite being respectful, the view between Charles of the Bronx and Dustin Poirier it was quite intense, with faces almost glued together.

The two face each other again on the afternoon of this Friday (10), at the event’s official weigh-in, the last commitment before the fight on Saturday (11).

Charles of the Bronx seeks the first defense of the lightweight title. The Brazilian won the belt in May this year, by knocking out Michael Chandler at the UFC 262. The victory that crowned the paulista was his ninth consecutive in the organization.

Dustin Poirier, in turn, seeks to dethrone the Brazilian and end the year as champion of the division. The American, who was once the owner of the interim lightweight title, is coming off three consecutive victories, the last two this year, over Conor McGregor.

Check out the staring video: