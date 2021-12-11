Video shows the moment that the python snake attacks man in the face; see – in time

| Photo: Disclosure

Vietnam – The moment a python snake pounces on a man went viral this week on YouTube and social media. According to the portal Hype, the recording was made in Vietnam, where snakes such as pythons are also kept as pets.

In the video, it seems that the snake is the animal of the family and shows the moment when the python jumps out of the box it was in and lands a right strike in the man’s face. A woman was with a baby in her arms and witnessed the entire scene on the side, running the risk of being attacked as well.

For the snake to release its victim it took the efforts of three other people for tense minutes.

See the video:

The pythons have sharp teeth to dig right into their prey and be able to wrap their body around them. The species is not poisonous, but in addition to infections, a bite can yield painful wounds that need stitches.

In 2020, hunter Mike Kimmel captured a 5 meter tall python and its nest with 22 eggs near Florida’s Everglades National Park.

On the occasion, he showed the damage that the snake can do to its fangs and its strength, when it bit the hunter’s arm.

