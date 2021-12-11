Volleyball: Going to the BBB? What is known so far about Douglas’s return to Brazil

Pointer Douglas Souza arrives in Brazil this Saturday morning amidst controversy over the break with the Italian club he defended, new proposals and speculation about a participation in a reality show. Many people suspect that the reason for the sudden return of the Brazilian volleyball team player, who became a celebrity on social media during the Tokyo Olympics, is the next edition of “Big Brother Brasil”. The program opens on January 17, on “TV Globo”.

In the early hours of last Thursday (Brasilia time), the pointer made posts announcing his trip back to Brazil. “And here came the ‘comeback’ I had been waiting for,” he posted on his Twitter, with an emoji of the Brazilian flag. On Instagram, the athlete appeared at an airport: “Starting the saga I’ve been waiting for”. In the following posts, he did not mention the situation in Italy, but promised to return with the lives he does on the networks.

The Brazilian defended Tonno Callipo/Vibo Valentia since October and decided to end his short spell at the club in the small town of Maierato, in Calabria. Through a note posted on social media, the Italian team stated that Douglas traveled without authorization or justification and that it will take appropriate measures.

The player replied, again on his social networks, assuring that he informed the club of his decision:

“Whoever was a little closer knew I wasn’t enjoying the experience, it wasn’t good in general, and I wasn’t happy. Then I decided to return to Brazil. I communicated with the club the day before returning, talked about it and everything is fine – Douglas said in the Instagram stories, during a stop in Paris on the return trip: – I did talk to all those responsible for the frill, my manager is still in contact with the club to try to close in the best way possible, make a deal. And that’s it, life goes on, each one to his corner.

He added that he has already received some proposals from Brazil and that he is analyzing them with his manager, but that his priority now is to enjoy family and friends.

— In this Superleague I won’t play for now, I’ll play the next one.

While Douglas is still making scale, much of the volleyball world argues that his coming to Brazil has nothing to do with the sport. The athlete is considered to be one of the members of the 2022 edition of “BBB”, the reality show on TV Globo that two years ago surrendered to the participation of famous people.

Since the 2020 edition, the brothers are divided between the groups Pipoca and Camarote – Douglas has been speculated to compose the second, formed by personalities from the screen, stage, internet and also from sports, such as surfer Chumbo and gymnast Pétrix Barbosa (both from the 2020 edition).

Rumors started since Douglas’ name was suggested by Galvão Bueno during one of the volleyball broadcasts in Tokyo-2020, in August. People close to the player claim that he expressed his desire to participate in the program even before becoming an internet phenomenon in the latest edition of the Olympics. Douglas is managed by Mynd8, Preta Gil’s advisory firm that handles the careers of celebrities including many ex-BBBs.

In addition to the player’s expressed desire to join the reality show, the current situation of Brazilian volleyball clubs indicates that Douglas’ path in Brazil is not sport. His salary, which starts from the base of R$ 1 million per season, exceeds by many the budget of the Superliga Masculina teams.

The program only reveals its participants on the eve of the beginning of the edition. It is speculated that those selected have already started undergoing medical examinations to enter confinement in a hotel soon. BBB22’s debut is scheduled for January 17th.