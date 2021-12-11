Wanessa Camargo reveals fear of new pregnancy after miscarriage | celebrities



Accompanied by her husband, Wanessa recalled the miscarriage she sufferedReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Wanessa Camargo recalled the miscarriage she suffered in a statement for the documentary ‘É O Amor: Família Camargo’. Along with her husband, Marcus Buaiz, ​​the singer vented about the loss of her third child.

The businessman spoke about the pain that has not yet been overcome. “I was thinking about the loss we had. At first it was a shock. You go into the room and say: ‘I’m pregnant’. Then an awareness of: ‘Wow, the family will grow, it will be good for us.’ then we’ll make the first visit to the doctor to see my heart beat and that was the most horrifying silence of my life.”

“The heart didn’t beat and the process began. ‘What are the paths, doctor?’. ‘The path is an abortion, which will be spontaneous or have to be done.’ surgery, that I was alone. And the vision that you started to have was the best. I still haven’t managed to reach that same perception as you. I’m looking for that”, he added.

The singer revealed that it was not simple to accept the loss of her son. “If I knew I had gone through all of this, I would have chosen to wait. For me first it was, ‘Why did I get pregnant to go through all of this?’ When I went through all this process, I was very afraid of death. For the whole process, of having everything anemia, of having that abortion, the fever, the fear of infection, I would run for it not to risk it. “You had your grandfather who died. Are you living fully or are you pushing things with your belly? Are you using the time you have well? time as I should,” he said.

Father of two boys with the singer, Marcus Buaiz said he wants one more child. “I can’t deny that my dream of having a girl remains,” he said. Wanessa still doesn’t think about trying another pregnancy. “I can’t say the same. It’s too recent for me and I’m too scared to go through it all again.”