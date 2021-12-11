Was it bad, Palmeiras? Rio giant opens conversations to close with Ricardo Goulart | Palm trees | Fluminense

Tianjin Quanjian v Guangzhou Evergrande - AFC Champions League Round Of 16 1st Leg
After 7 seasons divided with some loans, Ricardo Goulart’s spell in Chinese football came to an end. That’s because the player terminated his contract with Guanghzou and aims for a return to Brazilian football.

Ricardo Goulart is 30 years old and gained notoriety mainly when he played for Cruzeiro, being, alongside Éverton Ribeiro, the great name of Raposa in the 2013 and 2014 Brasileirão conquests, leaving the Minas Gerais club calling for the Seleção.

In China, the player continued his great legacy and became a legend in Guanghzou, having been the pillar of the team that won 3 times the Chinese League and once the Asian Champions League, in addition to other national titles.

Now, the player is preparing to return to the country, with Palmeiras as the first major interested in his football. In 2019, the player had a quick passage through Verdão. There, however, despite the excellent performance in just 12 games, he ended up getting injured and was returned to the Chinese club.

Fluminense opens conversations with Goulart

However, Fluminense, which has already referred names like Rafinha and Felipe Melo, wants to cross the Verdão and close with the athlete. According to Globo Esporte, Tricolor has already opened conversations with the player, who may be another good name to arrive at the club.

