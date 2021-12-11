Watch! Complete scene of the fight against Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3

When do we think the news of Spider-Man 3 they stopped, and we can only wait for the movie’s premiere, behold, news does not stop arriving. Just today (and so far), we had the FIRST SCENE of the film (check HERE), an unprecedented glimpse of Duende Verde (check HERE) and we still have more.

This time, a clip reveals the first minute of the bridge battle between Doctor Octopus and the hero. It’s not the complete scene, and maybe it’s not that simple the villain’s return, but the scene already reveals a lot to us.

As we see Otto ask Peter about his energy machine, it is by destroying it that we see his death in Spider-Man 2.

Check out the scene:

🚨🕷 The arrival of the Octopus and the beginning of the battle on the bridge is the highlight of this new clip from #SpiderManNoWayHome!! pic.twitter.com/fXtrCKFuY2 — Legacy of Marvel (@legadodamarvel) December 10, 2021

And here we have another glimpse and anticipation of the revelation of the existence of OTHER versions of Miranha throughout the Multiverso. It’s coming!

keep an eye on Marvel legacy for more information.

Watch another full scene from Spider-Man 3!

We are each day closer to the long-awaited (and disputed) debut of Spider-Man No Return Home, next Thursday here in Brazil, but with preview sessions happening on Wednesday night.

And until then, Sony Pictures continues to release new material from the film, such as TV commercials, behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, posters, photos, as well as promoting new interviews with the film’s main actors.

Yesterday Sony released the first minute of the film, showing Peter and MJ fleeing popular pressure after the revelation of Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man. And today another scene was released, showing Peter, MJ and Ned on top of a roof, as seen before.

Watch:

Fortunately, the scene doesn’t contain any spoilers or big reveals, which is a very positive point of the movie’s marketing that has been hiding the main events of the movie very well, leaving the surprises for the cinema, as it should be.

Stay tuned here at Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

READ TOO!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to arrive in Brazilian cinemas on the day 16 of DECEMBER 2021.

Read ALL ABOUT Spider-Man: No Return Home!