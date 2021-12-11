Water, cool pajamas and cold shower: doctor teaches how to sleep better in the heat – 12/10/2021

Not everyone has air conditioning or thinks it’s enough to sleep with the fan on to ward off the heat. During the first episode of the second season of Conexão VivaBem, an attraction that is part of UOL’s Summer schedule, presenter Mariana Ferrão received Dalva Poyares, sleep doctor, and Yarley Ara, humorist and influencer from Ceará, and talked about how to have a sleep quality during hot days.

According to the expert, too high temperatures make our sleep to be interrupted more easily, causing, in addition to tiredness, episodes of bad mood and difficulty concentrating. To avoid these unpleasant symptoms, she indicates:

Choose breathable fabrics

The doctor’s recommendation is that pajamas and bedding with fresh fabrics are chosen to avoid further heating of the body and loss of fluid through sweat.

Improve your hydration

To maintain the body’s well-being and avoid interrupting sleep by waking up to drink water.

It helps to lower your body temperature and make you relax before falling asleep.

Eat lightly

“Digestion during sleep happens very differently from the process we have when we are awake. Eating a lot and going to bed can increase this sweating and this process can further impair sleep in the heat”, explains the doctor.

Stay tuned for upcoming episodes

Every week, special guests and experts will talk to Mari about health, nutrition and mental balance in a light and fun way.

stay tuned in Live well and on our social networks to follow all the schedule. Also take the opportunity to watch the first season again.