We have backup, but it’s ‘too early’ to know if we’ve lost data, says Saúde

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, said today that it is still “too early” to know if there was data loss after the hacker attack on the websites of the folder and ConnectSUS. He reinforced, however, that “expectations are good”, since both the Ministry of Health and the company that hosts this information have a backup policy.

The attack took place at dawn from yesterday to today and, according to Cruz, most of the systems were unstable or down for a short time, having been “promptly restored”. The exception is the vaccination data against covid-19, which is still unavailable. The case is already being investigated by the Federal Police and the GSI (Institutional Security Office).

“We are finalizing the investigations. Both the Ministry and the company that hosts this data have a backup policy. When importing this backup, eventually some data may be corrupted in this process, but it is too early for us to categorically assert [que houve perda de dados]”, explained the secretary at a press conference.

“We cannot give too many details about the attack so as not to hinder the investigation,” he added.

We do have a backup policy. Not only the Ministry, but the company as well. As soon as we have a confirmation, we will inform you promptly. All of this is under investigation. it’s a base [de dados] very extensive, complex. We have good expectations, but we are waiting for the technical team to finish all the analysis, all the work.

Rodrigo Cruz, about hacker attack

Cruz was also asked why the government decided to postpone for seven days the requirement for vaccination (or, if not, quarantine) of travelers who want to enter Brazil, since it is possible to prove immunization in other ways — such as the systems state and local authorities, which were not affected by the attack. According to the secretary, it was a decision taken for “security” and “prudence”.

“We don’t know how long it will take for the bases to be available for consultation, with all the systems reestablished. A Brazilian who is eventually abroad would not be able to issue this certificate and, for prudence, it was considered interesting to postpone it for seven days” , he argued.

Alternatives

Vaccination vouchers downloaded from ConnectSUS previously continue to be valid and accepted in Brazil and worldwide, reinforced Rodrigo Cruz. For those who have not yet saved theirs, however, there are some alternatives:

Physical card, delivered to health facilities after vaccination;

A duplicate of the card, which can be requested at any time at the place where the person received the vaccine;

State and municipal systems, which were not affected by the hacker attack. In São Paulo, for example, there are e-Saúde SP (capital) and Poupatempo (state-wide) applications.

In addition, according to the secretary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is already working to inform the problem to countries that require a vaccine passport for Brazilians, in order to allow travelers to present any of these vouchers when entering these places – and not only the one provided by ConnectSUS, which is not available.

For more information about the temporary issuance of proof of vaccination against covid-19, just access gov.br/saude.