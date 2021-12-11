West Bank Palestinians start to vote in municipal elections

Palestinians from the occupied West Bank began voting this Saturday (11) in municipal elections marked by the boycott of the main opposition party Hamas, in power in Gaza, as a protest for the indefinite postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections.

Presidential or legislative elections have not been held in the Palestinian territories for 15 years. The last municipal elections took place in 2017 and were also boycotted by Hamas.

Of the 367 cities in the West Bank that go to the polls, 60 do not have any candidates and in another 162 only one list was presented. Thus, there will be an election proper only in 154 municipalities.

The municipal election takes place in two phases and in March 2022 the second will take place for the cities.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Central Election Commission, Fareed Taam Allah, told AFP that the polls had opened in all the planned cities.

The polls will be open until 7pm local time, with a potential census of 405,000 voters, according to the electoral committee.

Elections are “politically irrelevant because they take place in small towns rather than big ones” and are “futile” in the absence of Hamas, according to political analyst Jihad Harb.

The armed group, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, boycotts the vote in protest against President Mahmud Abas, who indefinitely postponed parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for this year.

