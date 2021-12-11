What are superbugs and why are they dangerous? Ask your questions – 12/09/2021

The detection of antibiotic-resistant bacteria more than tripled during the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, according to a study carried out by the Hospital Infection Research Laboratory of the IOC (Oswaldo Cruz Institute), at Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation).

By 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the number of positive samples had risen to nearly 2,000. In 2021, just in the period from January to October, the index exceeds 3,700 confirmed samples, an increase of more than three times compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic period.

The data are of concern to specialists, who are already talking about a “pandemic” of superbugs. According to Marcos Cyrillo, director of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology), there are reasons for this increase during the covid-19 pandemic.

“We had more people hospitalized, in serious condition, using antibiotics in hospitals, that is, many more patients with a risk factor. Adding all this up, there is an increase in this resistance of bacteria”, he says.

In fact, this alert is not just for Brazil, but for the whole world. Last year, the WHO (World Health Organization) reported on the lack of new antibiotics due to the drop in private investment and the lack of innovation in their production.

According to Andrew good, infectologist at Hospital Brasília (DF), this is a multifactorial problem, which can be divided into three levels. “It’s a ‘small’ problem when we mention the population that uses antibiotics inappropriately. It’s ‘big’ when we talk about hospitals, which need to do this prescription antibiotics in a precise way, for the indicated time, for patients who need it”, he explains.

“When we talk about a ‘huge’ problem, we remember the use of medication [antibióticos] in agriculture, which has an impact on the population in general.”

To better understand the subject, Live well gathered the main questions related to resistant bacteria. Check it out below:

What are superbugs?

They can also be called resistant bacteria or multiresistant to different classes of antibiotics. There are several types of bacteria that can cause an infection in either an inpatient or an outpatient.

To treat them, antibiotics come into play, but when there is no response to treatment, these micro-organisms take these names: resistant bacteria, multiresistant or superbugs.

Why are they dangerous?

The problem is that an infection caused by these bacteria presents a great challenge because it limits the therapeutic options. Some conditions can be serious, when there is no response with any antibiotic, which can even lead to death.

According to the infectologist at Hospital Brasília, the main issue is the lack of options to treat this condition. “Often, the options we have are older antibiotics with greater toxicity, with many side effects or with difficult access to the site that is causing the infection”, he says.

Why do bacteria become resistant to drugs?

There are several factors, as mentioned above, but the main one is the abusive use of antibiotics by the population, inadequate prescription by doctors, failures in basic sanitation and the indiscriminate use of antibiotics in the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, it is worth explaining that bacteria are microorganisms that are extremely capable of adapting. They reproduce very quickly (every 20 minutes, on average), and every time they reproduce, mutations can occur, as explained by Hugo Morales, infectious diseases specialist and medical director at healthtech Laura.

“Most of these mutations do not make the bacteria ‘more powerful’, they are even harmful to the bacteria itself. However, some mutations can confer resistance to antibiotics”, says the doctor.

According to Morales, when we have bacteria that are resistant to the mutation and we expose them to the antibiotic, we kill all the sensitive bacteria. “With that, only those that have resistance in their genetics prevail. This is exactly why abusive use is dangerous, as there is bacterial selection in the organism”, he explains.

What measures can be taken to reduce the misuse of these medications?

According to experts, it is essential to raise awareness so that the population does not make indiscriminate use of these remedies. It is also important that pharmacies sell only by prescription—which often may not be the case.

The prescription of antimicrobials is a medical act, so professionals should only indicate its use when there is a plausible reason and for a specific period. It is essential that a case analysis takes place to understand if the clinical picture is really compatible with a bacterial infection or if it has another cause (viral, for example).

In cases of critically ill patients, immediate empirical treatment should be started and cultures collected to try to identify the cause and the causative bacteria.

In other mild infections, investigation or follow-up can be performed without starting antibiotics. To increase the chance of therapeutic success, it is essential to have a thorough knowledge of the sensitivity profile and institutional protocols of each hospital.

In the pandemic, detection of resistant bacteria tripled. Why did this happen?

Mainly due to the high number of people admitted to the ICU and, in some cases, needing mechanical ventilation. As a result, more patients have had to use antibiotics to prevent or treat infections in hospitals — which favors the increase in multidrug-resistant bacteria.

However, according to Bon, many patients also received their medication incorrectly both inside and outside hospitals. “In the context of covid, there is no need for antimicrobials at first. Because it is a viral infection and antibiotics kill bacteria, so there is no indication, only if there is any bacterial complication of a more serious condition of covid”, he says.

In addition, several people decided to take, on their own, several remedies from the “covid kit”, without any scientific evidence that it works to prevent or treat the disease. In this combo, there were indications for antibiotics such as azithromycin. All of this also contributes to increasing the risks of the emergence of superbugs.

Are bacteria always bad?

No. Our bodies are made up of different bacteria that live in harmony to make everything work properly. They have several essential functions, such as helping to digest food and also protecting against pathogenic (disease causing) bacteria, for example.

“When you kill bacteria unnecessarily, you can lead to problems in the future, especially the good ones. And then only the bad ones are left, the multiresistant ones”, explains the infectologist at the Hospital Brasília.

Even the use of antibiotics causes disharmony in the gut microbiota, causing a few bacteria to prevail. This makes the environment more susceptible to infections, for example.

How to solve this worldwide problem?

According to the infectologist at SBI, this issue with superbugs is also a pandemic. This can all be resolved in a broad way, with information to the population about the misuse of antibiotics, guidance on inadequate prescription by doctors and failures in basic sanitation, including within the hospitals themselves.

Finally, expand the debate on the indiscriminate use of antibiotics in the agricultural sector. “This pandemic has been around for a long time and it tends to get worse over the years, but we are not giving it enough importance,” says Cyrillo.