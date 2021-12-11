What are the prices of the best selling SUVs in the country?

The SUV segment has grown in recent years, so much so that it has already surpassed other categories and is moving towards capturing 40% of the total volume of automobile sales in Brazil, as indicated by FENABRAVE (National Federation for Automotive Vehicle Distribution).

Last November, for example, five SUVs were among the top ten best-selling cars in the country, that’s right, 50% of the top ten most sold cars in the country were SUVs. Therefore, the World of Automobile for PCD brings the prices of SUVs with the highest sales volume, check it out.

1. Renegade Jeep

The best-selling SUV in the country in 2021 is the Jeep Renegade, the access model of Jeep hit 69,621 units until November 2021. Your prices? Between BRL 96,990 and BRL 180,990. The Jeep Renegade can be purchased by PCD with exemption of IPI in versions up to R$ 140 thousand, in the others, it is only available with bonus.

Under the hood, the model has two engine options, the first being 1.8 E.torq EVO with 139 horsepower in ethanol and 135 horsepower in gasoline, both at 5,750 rpm. The torque is 19.3 kgfm for ethanol and 18.8 kgfm for gasoline at 3,750 rpm, for both fuels. It is combined with a six-speed automatic transmission. Another option is the diesel-powered 2.0 Multijet II with 170 horsepower at 3,750 rpm and 35.7 kgfm of torque at 1,750 rpm that is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. With this mechanical set there is the 4×4 traction.

2. Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass S 2022

Another Jeep model that figures among the best sellers is the Compass, deputy sales leader in the SUV segment, which until November 2021 had 64,240 units. Its suggested public price is R$ 151,990 and reaches R$ 232,990. The model is available for PcD in all versions but only with factory bonus.

It is currently sold with two engine options, the first option being a 1.3 turboflex with 185 horsepower and torque of 27.5 kgfm, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×2 traction. It also has the option of the 2.0 16V Multijet II diesel powered engine. There are 170 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm torque in conjunction with the ZF nine-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction with terrain selector.

3. Hyundai Crete

Hyundai Crete Limited 2022

Hyundai Creta completes the podium of the country’s best-selling SUVs, the South Korean brand’s compact sold a total of 58,721 units by November 2021. Its price starts at R$102,490 and reaches R$160,490. Hyundai Creta is available for PwD in Action, Comfort and Limited versions.

The Hyundai Creta has three engine options, the 1.6 being up to 130 horsepower and 16.5 kgfm of torque in the Action version. In Comfort, Limited and Platinum configurations, the propeller is 1.0 liter turbocharged with 120 hp of power and 17.5 kgf.m touch. The more expensive version, the Ultimate, is equipped with a 167 horsepower Smartstream 2.0 aspirated engine.

4.Volkswagen T-Cross

The T-Cross is fourth, however, it is glued to the Hyundai Crete, and until last November, the model had 55,733 units, 2,988 units less than the South Korean compact SUV. T-Cross is priced between R$101,990 and R$153,190. T-Cross is available for PcD only in version 200 TSI.

The SUV continues to bring as engine options the 200 TSI (1.0 TSI) with up to 128 horsepower in ethanol and 116 in gasoline with torque of 20.4 kgfm in both fuels, and the 250 TSI (1.4 TSI) with 150 horsepower 25.5 kgfm of power and torque in both ethanol and gasoline. The gearbox is the six-speed automatic in all versions.

5.Chevrolet Tracker

Finally, closing the top 5, the list brings the Chevrolet Tracker. The North American’s SUV sold a total of 42,821 units until November 2021. Its price? Between R$ 105,340 and R$ 143,920. Chevrolet Tracker is available for PcD in LT, LTZ and Primier 1.0T versions.

The Tracker is another one that has two engine options, the first option being the 116 horsepower 1.0 turboflex engine with both ethanol and gasoline and 16.8 kgfm of torque with ethanol or 16.3 in gasoline. The second option is the 1.2 also turboflex with 133 horsepower and 21.4 kgfm. The gearbox will always be automatic with six speeds on all versions from 13 December.

