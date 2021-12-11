What It Can Be, Causes and How to Relieve

The popular saying “eat and scratch just start”, who would say, has its medical foundation. That’s because, when the itching occurs in the anus, the nerve endings that exist there make it so that the more you scratch, the more you want to scratch. Although it sounds funny, there is nothing amusing about this uncomfortable symptom which, when it persists, should never be ignored.

In medical literature, itchy anus is defined as anal itching and is considered a common condition that affects 1% to 5% of the world population. More frequent among men, especially in older age, this type of itching has multiple causes. However, in 80% of cases, the source of the problem is unknown (idiopathic). On the other hand, it can also be related to local hygiene, infections, perianal or systemic diseases and even tumors.

The goal of treatment is to alleviate and prevent the symptom from recurring. For most patients, the therapeutic strategy is based on hygiene guidelines, in addition to other measures. More serious cases require the use of medication and even more aggressive techniques.

In idiopathic conditions, however, the solution to the problem is not always quick and definitive.

Itching in the anus: what it can be and how to improve

What is anal itch?

It is a symptom that presents itself as an unpleasant sensation translated by the desire —sporadic or frequent— to scratch the perianal region, and manifests itself in the form of a vicious circle: the more one is compelled to respond to this stimulus, the more has the urge to scratch.

What causes anus itchiness?

The symptom has causes multifactorial which are classified as primary and secondary. The most common are the primaries — which represent 80% of cases — and these are also called idiopathic because it is not possible to identify their origins.

The secondary ones result from local, systemic and other illnesses. Check out:

Incorrect anal hygiene (fecal waste; irritating agents such as soap and other products)

cracks

fistulas

prolapses

Hemorrhoids

Hidradenitis (skin damage due to inflammation or infection)

Neoplasms

Dermatological changes (contact dermatitis, psoriasis, lichen)

Sexually Transmitted Infections (such as HPV)

Parasitic ( enterobia or oxyuriasis )

or ) Bacteria

Fungi

Syphilis

Diabetes

disease of crohn

chronic kidney disease

Use of certain medications (laxatives, antibiotics, etc.)

Consumption of irritating foods (items containing caffeine, alcoholic beverages, dairy products, peanuts, condiments, citrus fruits, grapes, tomatoes, chocolate)

Intimate clothing that impedes air circulation

Psychological factors (stress, depression, anxiety – more rarely)

Who is most prone to the problem?

Anal itching can affect men, women and children, but it is more common in the male group (75%), especially in the fifth and sixth decades of life.

People with predisposing systemic and anorectal diseases are also more susceptible to its manifestation.

When should I seek medical help?

The experts’ suggestion is that you seek medical assistance when you observe that the symptom lasts for more than 1 week and does not improve — even after care such as improving local hygiene. The same applies to cases in which, during this period, there is a worsening in the intensity of the manifestation.

O coloproctologist it is the specialist trained to carry out an initial assessment, but eventually multidisciplinary support will be needed, that is, from other physicians — such as the dermatologist, the general practitioner and even the psychiatrist may also be consulted.

“Avoid postponing the appointment because many of the causes of pruritus are systemic diseases, sometimes undiagnosed”, says proctologist Raquel Kelner Silveira, of the HC-UFPE. “In women, especially, anal itching can result from vaginal or perianal candidiasis, which is also related to decompensated diabetes, not to mention another possibility, which are neoplasms resulting from STIs [Infecções Sexualmente Transmissíveis]“, completes the doctor.

What happens at the time of the consultation?

The doctor will listen to your complaint, review your health history, and will investigate the characteristics of the rash. Be ready to answer him with details of the onset of symptoms, such as what time of day it manifests itself, as well as questions about your hygiene and lifestyle habits (such as diet), sexual activity, and medication use.

Afterwards, a physical and proctological examination will be carried out to assess the existence of injuries or diseases. In general, this part of the consultation is quick so that the assessment is more comfortable for the patient.

It is also common that complementary laboratory tests are requested, such as tests to investigate parasites, fungi, STIs, etc., as well as allergy tests or associated diseases.

How is anus itching treated?

The goal of treatment is to alleviate and prevent the recurrence of the symptom, but it will also depend on the cause identified in the clinical and laboratory examination.

According to José Joaquim Ribeiro da Rocha, professor of the division of coloproctology from the Department of Surgery and Anatomy of the HCFMRP-USP, in most cases a specific cause for the problem is not found. Thus, the therapeutic strategy is based on anal hygiene guidelines, in addition to other measures. See, below, what they are:

Avoid toilet paper in anal cleaning after evacuation;

Always wash the area with warm water if possible;

Avoid leaving fecal residues on the site;

Use soft toilet paper only to lightly absorb the washing water, without rubbing the skin;

Prefer loose underwear, if possible made of cotton;

Adjust the diet to avoid foods that may be related to the symptom, such as coffee, citrus fruits, alcoholic beverages, chocolates, nuts, pepper, etc.

“When the condition is already chronic and dermatitis has already developed, the use of medications such as topical corticosteroids, moisturizers, anti-allergy and even anxiolytics are indicated. In cases that do not respond to treatment, we use techniques that destroy the nerve endings in the region. of the perianal skin, through injections and local solutions”, adds Rocha.

When will the itching in the anus stop?

Most people respond well to treatment. However, patients with anal pruritus should know that the solution to the problem is not always quick and definitive, especially in idiopathic cases. Symptoms may improve, but not disappear completely, and periods of improvement may be observed that are interspersed with worsening ones.

While such conditions can be frustrating, be aware of these possible outcomes. If you have any questions, talk to your doctor. The trusting relationship between you and him must remain intact.

When it is possible to diagnose the cause of the problem, treatment generally progresses favorably.

Know the possible complications

They are related to delayed diagnosis that could aggravate diseases such as a perianal fistula, STIs or tumors, as well as lead to deeper skin lesions, such as ulcerations, secondary infections (opportunistic) and local pain.

How to prevent the manifestation of itchiness in the anus?

When the external factors that can trigger the problem are known, such as inadequate local hygiene and underwear and the consumption of irritating foods, for example, avoiding the practice of such behaviors can prevent or space out the crises in idiopathic cases.

In cases where the related causes are secondary, early diagnosis of the disease can prevent the symptom.

Sources

José Joaquim Ribeiro da Rocha, professor of the c divisionoloproctology from the Department of Surgery and Anatomy of the HCFMRP-USP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo), and technical manager of the Proctogastroclinic (Ribeirão Preto); Raquel Kelner Silveira, head of the Technological Innovation Research Management Sector of the HC-UFPE (Hospital das Clínicas of the Federal University of Pernambuco), which is part of the network Ebserh, proctologist and associate professor in the academic area of ​​surgery at the same institution, holder of the SBCP (Brazilian Society of Coloproctology) and member of the Technical Chamber of CRM (Regional Council of Medicine), in the area of ​​coloproctology. Medical review: José Joaquim Ribeiro da Rocha.