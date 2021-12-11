WhatsApp: Find out how to block a contact

Users of Whatsapp they can block specific contacts anytime they want. There are several reasons that can drive this decision, such as the constant receipt of unpleasant messages, personal problems and disagreements, for example.

Here’s how to block a contact on Android and iOS

For Android:

Open your WhatsApp settings; Now, click on the “Account” tab and then on “Privacy”; Once this is done, go to “Blocked contacts” – all contacts already blocked will appear on the screen; To add a new contact, tap the “Add” option; Your contact list will open for you to select the person you want to veto. Remembering that it will no longer be possible to receive messages or view other contact information; Ready! One more person has been blocked from your app.

for iOS

The walkthrough is similar to the lockout process on Android. Check out:

With WhatsApp open, go to “Adjustments”; Then click on “Account” and then on “Privacy”; Once this is done, tap on “Blocked”; When the blocked list appears, click on “Add new”; Now choose the contact you want to block.

WhatsApp provides 4 ways to read messages without anyone knowing

If you are a user of Whatsapp If you are bothered by accessing the platform and making it visible through your online status, and you don’t want certain contacts to know about it, these tips are for you.

Although the features are not official of the Whatsapp, you can read and even respond to chats without anyone knowing. See how to follow:

O Whatsapp, Importantly, it usually warns the user that a message has been received through the phone’s notification bar. Through it, it is possible to read the content and even respond to it (if in a few words) without entering the platform, which does not activate the online status.

By turning on airplane mode on your mobile, you can read and respond to conversations with ease. That’s because, the action also interrupts the internet connection, letting no one know you’re in the app. For messages to be sent, just turn off your phone’s airplane mode.

Android devices have a function similar to notifications, the widget. With it, incoming messages appear in a pop-up window, allowing messages to be replied to without having to open the Whatsapp.

First of all, it is worth mentioning that this feature does not prevent your online status from appearing when you are on the platform. However, it lets your contact not know if you read the message or not. To do this, simply access the “Account” tab in the settings and click on “Privacy” to disable the read confirmation.