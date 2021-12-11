WhatsApp is testing cryptographic payments through the app

WhatsApp is testing cryptographic payments for a limited number of users through the company’s Novi digital wallet. The feature is only being implemented for a select group of users, according to The Verge. The announcement was confirmed by the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart.

The Novi digital wallet is Meta’s digital wallet that began launching in October this year in the United States and Guatemala, although the encryption feature of WhatsApp is limited to the United States. It will allow users to send and receive money “instantly, securely and without fees” and uses the stablecoin Paxos, which Novi relies on.

In a tweet, Will Cathcart wrote: “New in the US: Use your Novi digital wallet to send and receive money directly in a WhatsApp chat.” Meanwhile, Novi boss Stephane Kasriel also posted on the news saying that the new feature will allow users to easily send money to friends and family.

As payments via WhatsApp works in some countries, users can tap the paperclip icon on Android or the plus symbol on iOS to choose payment from the menu.

Payments made with the Novi wallet are instant and fee-free. Keep in mind that Novi does not use other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ether.

The new cryptographic payments will not affect end-to-end encryption in WhatsApp. The news is available in English and Spanish, according to reports.