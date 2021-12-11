Who is the Globo journalist, Murilo Benício’s affair

Cecília Malan, Globo correspondent in London, is having a discreet romance with Murilo Benício.

Second calculation of splash, the actor, who will be in the remake of “Pantanal”, has been torn between recording moments and time off visiting his beloved outside Brazil.

The relationship between the two globals has already become a topic in the channel’s corridors in London and even in Brazil: the journalist’s colleagues from Rio and São Paulo are also already commenting and showing surprise that the two have started the romantic involvement, as they live in different countries.

Cecília Malan has been a Globo correspondent in London since 2015 and would have been single last year, after the end of her 7-year marriage. Learn more below.

Daughter of ex-minister

The journalist is the daughter of Pedro Malan, former Minister of Finance during the entire government of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, between 1995 and 2003. Pedro Malan was also president of the Central Bank between 1993 and 1994.

Career

Before starting higher education in journalism at PUC-Rio in 2002, Cecília lived in New York, Washington, Brasilia and Paris. The journalist joined Globo in 2005, as an intern at the newsroom of “Bom Dia Brasil”. Since 2007, he has been working in the international editorship.

She has participated in historic coverages such as the death of Pope John Paul II, Hurricane Katrina, the campaign, election and inauguration of Barack Obama, the 2008 global crisis and the death of Michael Jackson.

The journalist was sent to Globo’s London office in 2011, where she started producing the reports and, later, shared the stories with Ana Carolina Albar and Marcos Losekann.

He became a correspondent for the English capital in 2015, when Renato Machado and Roberto Kovalick were sent back to Brazil.

Criticism in covering the attack in France

9.Jan.2015 – Cecília Malan reveals tension and nervousness in live coverage Image: Playback/TV Globo

In January 2015, Cecilia was responsible for the live coverage of the hunt for terrorists that caused the death of 12 people at the headquarters of the magazine Charlie Habdo, in France.

At the time, she was 300 meters from the Jewish food market, where a suspect was holding six people hostage. The journalist stuttered and interrupted her speech several times with each more intense movement of the police.

Minutes later, after noises of explosions, Cecília and other colleagues were hastily removed by French police, who feared for the safety of the team. Next to the cameraman who was accompanying her, the reporter ran and took shelter in an office building.

“I, who had never heard [som de] shots, I heard [agora] in shock,” admitted the journalist, still nervous about what had happened.

The reporter’s performance was the subject of comments from viewers on social media. While some approved of Cecilia’s spontaneous entry, others criticized her for the nervousness in the air.

Pregnancy revealed by the colleague

Cecília is the mother of Olímpia, 2 years old. But the disclosure of the pregnancy to the general public was not made by the mother, but by Ana Paula Araújo, who broke the news about her colleague live at “Bom Dia Brasil”.

The presenter “delivered” Cecília’s first pregnancy when she commented on the news of a method that allows visualizing the fetal heart in 3D. “It must be exciting for mothers to be able to see their children’s hearts like this, right?”, said the reporter, passing the speech on to Chico Pinheiro and Ana Paula Araújo, who immediately amended to reveal her colleague’s pregnancy.

“We are counting on you, Cecília, who is pregnant, to take the exam and tell us how it went later! Your little girl’s little heart”, said the presenter.

“I’ll love to see it,” Cecilia replied shyly. At the time, she played with the situation on Instagram.

Olympia

The baby occupies a good part of the mother’s Instagram. Olímpia is Cecília’s daughter with Frenchman Pierre Antoine, whom the journalist married in 2013 and, it is said, split last year. The last post with him was made in November 2019, to celebrate his daughter’s four months.