Why Brazilian migration to the US exploded | World

The concern of US authorities with Brazilian immigration is relatively new. Until 2018, the annual arrest of Brazilians on the southern border of the United States never represented more than 1% of the total detainees. There was an important change in 2019, when 17.9 thousand Brazilians were apprehended (2.1% of the total).

In 2020, the year of the height of the pandemic, seizures dropped to 6.9 thousand (1.7% of the total). And this year they broke the record of the historical series with 56,900 Brazilians detained (3.3% of the total). Data refer to the fiscal year, which starts in October of the previous year and ends in September of the current year.

The phenomenon that occurred this year has local explanations, such as the economic crisis that forces people to look for alternatives and the increasingly structured network of Brazilians in the United States that facilitates the attraction of new migrants.

But this is not something only Brazilian. In this fiscal year 2021, Americans learned 1.7 million undocumented migrants on their southern border, the highest number in the time series and double the previous record. This has to do with the social crisis resulting from the pandemic in several countries, and the expectation that the Joe Biden government would have more favorable policies for migrants, which was not confirmed.

The biggest concern of Americans remains migrants from Central America. This fiscal year, 655,000 Mexicans, 319,000 Hondurans and 283,000 Guatemalans were seized on the southern border of the US.

economic crisis as a stimulus

One of the aspects that cause migration to other countries is the economic situation at the origin. And, in this area, Brazil has shown disappointing results. The country’s current GDP (Gross Domestic Product) per capita is the same as it was 12 years ago, that is, more than a decade of stagnation. Inflation is expected to hit 10% this year, which erodes purchasing power, and unemployment is also high.

Father Jairo Guidini, executive director of the International Network for Migration (SIMN), based in New York, is responsible for a network of homes and centers for welcoming migrants in the United States and other countries, which are also active in the three American cities with large communities of Brazilians: Boston, New Jersey and Miami. He tells DW Brasil that the deterioration of living conditions in Brazil is a determining factor behind the rise in migration.

“Lack of jobs, inflation, increased poverty. People are forced to try to leave, and some try here for an opportunity,” he says, noting that many are deceived by misleading advertisements from those who offer the crossing service.

“The coyotes say they’ll get a good job, that they’ll cross the border calmly, but they arrive here and face another reality, and they often have to ask for help from churches, relatives and friends to be able to pay rent and eat,” he says. .

He reports that coyotes charge $10,000 to $20,000 for the service ($56,000 to $112,000). “They promise that they will host the person in a hotel, but when they arrive here, they are huddled in houses, they say they will use a boat for the crossing, but at the time it’s a canoe, and sometimes they abandon some during the crossing”, recalling the case of the Brazilian Lenilda dos Santos, a 49-year-old nursing technician who died in September after being left behind in the desert.

Attraction of Brazilian networks

The decision to move to another country, however, is not based solely on the economic situation. The personal contacts that each one has and the desire to try to make a living somewhere else also weigh on them.

Demographer Dimitri Fazito, sociology professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais and specialist in migration, points out that the network of Brazilians currently living in the United States that encourages and supports the arrival of more fellow countrymen is much larger than in past decades. This network included family members and relatives who have already emigrated and can help financially and access to false documents and job offers.

“The economic issue is a trigger. But this volume of migrations would not happen if there was not already a system operating for this”, he says. He says that this structure began to take shape in the late 1990s and grew over the next two decades, and today there are Brazilians in the United States who earn money to facilitate the migration of undocumented people.

Fazito also cites an “established migratory culture” in some regions of the country and the cultural factor of a youth “today much more willing to move, without those families that hold you back.” “And there is a new generation that has acquired more human capital in the last 10 to 15 years and is looking for personal fulfillment.”

Policy change under Bolsonaro

If the economic crisis and personal networks encourage migration, on the other hand, the Jair Bolsonaro government’s foreign policy does not help undocumented Brazilians receive better treatment from US authorities, says Alex Brum, a specialist in migration and a researcher at the Center for American Studies of the Fluminense Federal University.

He reports that, in 2006, after the work of a Joint Parliamentary Inquiry Committee of the Congress on emigration, which analyzed the situation of Brazilians living abroad and the vulnerabilities to which they were exposed, Itamaraty started to adopt a “more active posture” in defense of that community. “The conclusion of the CPI was that our citizens were being treated disrespectfully and there was a change in policy, it started to apply reciprocity”, he says.

During the Bolsonaro government, the reciprocity policy was no longer applied and Itamaraty, according to Brum, “started to show itself in favor of the deportation and repatriation” of Brazilians. He cites as an example the issuance of nationality certificates for Brazilians without documents abroad, which began to be issued by the Brazilian government at the request of the American authorities.

“The Brazilian is arrested in the United States and the American authorities want to deport him. But he needs a document. And Itamaraty has collaborated with the American government in this regard. It’s something serious, it’s like someone else asking the government for a document that’s yours,” he says.

The increase in apprehensions of Brazilians also led the US government to hire charter flights for repatriation. The policy began to be implemented in the Donald Trump administration, with a weekly flight. The Biden administration tried to increase it to three weekly flights, and the Brazilian government agreed to receive two a week. “Brazilians come in handcuffs,” says Brum.

Father Guidini, from SIMN, reports that among many migrants who tried their luck this year there was an expectation that the Biden government would have a more beneficial policy on this issue, but that did not happen. “It was a disappointment, state policy continues to close the border and expel migrants. American policy in recent years is the same, even if the government changes and the new president is more human and rational,” he says. “The role of the border police is very demanding.”

He hopes that if there is any change in the sector, it will be for migrants who are long-established in the US, not for those crossing the border now.

“The expectation that Biden’s migration policies would be more lenient collaborated [para o aumento das migrações]agrees Brum. “But the current government is keeping much of Trump’s immigration policy.”