‘Why I shared photos of the aggression I suffered on the internet’ | World

“We have these conversations and then they disappear from the public eye. just because it’s not constantly talked about doesn’t mean women aren’t being threatened and harassed“, said the English Reegan Kay. When was going back to his apartment at the university in Bristol, England, after an evening out with friends in November, she says that was attacked by a man. Her front tooth was broken and she was unconscious. “It’s part of our everyday existence,” the 21-year-old told BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat programme.

Policeman admits kidnapping, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in London

Passenger says she jumped out of a moving car to escape driver harassment

But Reegan chose not to be quiet about what happened and instead posted the details – including photos of her injuries. – on twitter. Is it over there she said that a man assaulted her “for saying no” he spat at her, pulled her dress up and punched her in the face.

“It happens much more than people understand or realize. I felt that if I said something (publicly), it would encourage other people to share their experiences.”

‘A safe community to share’

Earlier this year, the safety of women on the streets made headlines in England, where the student lives, and it was a great conversation topic. after the murder of Sarah Everard by a Metropolitan Police officer.

Reegan says the debate and coverage of the topic encouraged her to speak openly about the episode. “I feel that if there were many women reporting, even if there was some negativity, I would have a safe community to share my experiences.. There would be solidarity with other women who have gone through similar things.”

Reegan hopes that her sharing in the violence she has suffered will contribute to the discussion about women’s safety. “I don’t think people who don’t go through that should be able to move on with their lives and not have to think about it.he says. “If things are going to change, everyone has to think about it consciously, all the time.”

THE reaction to Reegan’s post was “extremely positive”, according to her, but there were a small number of negative comments. Is it over there also received abusive messages from men blaming her for what happened and asking for explicit photos.

“Some people said I was lying to try to get free dental care. There were those who said that I deserved what happened because I must have had an attitude and that wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t been wearing a dress. A very small but vocal, cruel minority. And these attitudes are widespread by many people.”

Reegan reported what happened to the police. A police spokesman for the region told Newsbeat that “violence, abuse and intimidation of any kind against women and girls is not acceptable ​​and will simply not be tolerated.” He said police were reviewing area cameras at the time of the incident: “Women and girls must be free to live without fear of abuse and harassment and we are committed to protecting, supporting and empowering victims so that together we can end violence of men against them.”

Since the attack, Reegan admits that things can be a struggle and says that everyday has its ups and downs. “I’m really having a hard time eating and sleeping. I feel very sensitive, vulnerable and scared,” she says. “But I’m also comforted to have good friends around me. It might be a little confusing because it’s all so new.”