Will Cristiano exchange Angel for Lua? Investigator declares himself to new face in ‘Secret Truths 2’ | secret truths

Lua (Julia Byrro) spends the night with Cris (Romulo Estrela) in 'Secret Truths 2' — Photo: Globoplay

Lua decided to lose her virginity with Cris in a meeting scheduled solely for this purpose. However, the girl was enchanted by the owner of the body chain most famous in Brazil… And it seems that there was also an interest on the part of the investigator: he will talk to Lua/Lara’s face that he wants to stay with her and protect her. Guys, but what’s with Cristiano, right? Let’s wait for the scenes of the next chapters! In the meantime, see a snippet of this sequence hot in the video above!

Giovanna offers to Cristiano

Giovanna has been counting the days to put Angel behind bars since Alex’s (Rodrigo Lombardi) body was found. Who could cheer her up on an afternoon dedicated to physical exercise would be Cristiano, who will show up at the club where she usually swims. Excited about the possibility of coming out victorious in her endeavor, she offers herself to the handsome one, who… says he’s not well and dumps her! Xiii… How will she react? See the video!

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) takes off in 'Secret Truths 2' — Photo: Globoplay

3) Ariel and the hot night with Laila

Ariel remembers hot moments with Laia and swears revenge

Calm calm. Laila (Erika Januza) really died, you didn’t miss a single chapter of the novel. only that ariel (Sergio Guizé) will become nostalgic and remember a hot night he had with his wife, who couldn’t resist a drug overdose. Unfortunately, everything will be nothing but thoughts… Another memory the businessman will have will be the words he said over his beloved’s coffin: he swore he would get revenge if he found out who was to blame for what happened to Laila. Anyone looking forward to seeing the businessman settle accounts with Blanche (Maria Medeiros)? 🐍

Ariel (Sergio Guizé) thinks about Lara (Erika Januza) in 'Secret Truths 2' — Photo: Globoplay

4) Lucius: first on the list

Ariel threatens Lucius, while the doctor offers Chiara as a surrogate.

Ariel will have a light and will decide to meet with Lúcio (Daniel Andrade) to get a certain story out in the open, you know very well what it is. The businessman will invade the doctor’s office and ask for explanations about the medications he prescribed for Laila. Realizing that he was going to be tricked again – we’ve even lost counts here of how many times this has happened – Ariel will go on with aggression and pressurize to get all the truth out of the citizen! What will happen? Of the play and find out!

Ariel (Sergio Guizé) takes on a doctor in 'Secret Truths 2' — Photo: Globoplay

Joseph and Chiara do sensual rehearsal

Chiara (Rhay Polster) and Joseph (Ícaro Silva) will also appear sensualizing in chapter 37. This is not a new couple – but it’s always good to reinforce, right? After all, Mark (Kelner Macedo) is in the past and Lourdeca (Dida Camero) is always stuck between the model and Visky (Rainer Cadete)… In fact, the two will star in a rehearsal sexy, with the right to little clothes and a lot of chemistry between them. Is there a spark there or are we seeing things? 🤔

Joseph (Ícaro Silva) and Chiara (Rhay Polster) in sexy shoot for 'Secret Truths 2' — Photo: Globoplay

