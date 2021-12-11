With a blue look, Giovanna Ewbank appears stunning on a trip to the Maldives: ”Daughter of the sea”

Presenter Giovanna Ewbank shares beautiful records in the Maldives and exalts the orixá Iemanjá, queen of the sea

Giovanna Ewbank (35) squandered its natural beauty on social media this Friday, 10!

Enjoying rest days in the Maldives with her husband, Bruno Gagliasso (39), the actress shared new photos on the beach on her Instagram profile.

In the images full of sensuality, the presenter appears wearing a transparent blue look and bet on the face when posing for the camera lens.

In the records, the mother of auntie (8), Bless (6) and Zyan (1), who traveled without his heirs, emerged with wet hair and showed off part of his butt, receiving a flood of praise from fans.

“Daughter of the Sea”, wrote the muse in the publication’s caption, still using the hashtag “Iemanjá”.

Iemanjá is a female orixá of African-based religions, such as Umbanda and Candomblé. She is one of the most popular deities, considered the queen of the sea, having her festival celebrated on February 2nd.

In the post’s comments, followers praised Gio’s beauty. “Axé, my love! Odoyá”, said the actress and activist Kenia Maria, greeting Yemanja. “Genteee, what is this woman?”, said an admirer. “No conditions with your yyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy”, highlighted another. “I think it’s absurd!!! All the beauty of this world in a woman only people! It’s beautiful to die!!!“, if melted a third. “Oh, God made a work of art, this woman is too beautiful, be serious!”, commented one more.

Giovanna Ewbank surprises by appearing naked on a network

Giovanna Ewbank ripped gasps from the web by posing completely nude lying in a hammock! In the caption, she revealed that the photographer of the moment was her husband, Bruno Gagliasso: “He loves photographing me and I love being photographed by him,” declared the cat.

Check out:





