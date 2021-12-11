With an eye on Libertadores, Fluminense initially turns to the market for more ‘husky’ players

In its first moves in the soccer market, Fluminense signaled that the experience will be crucial for a 2022 in which it returns to having a walk in the Copa Libertadores. In addition to the Tricolor of the Orange trees to have agreed the loan from the Pineida side, 29, the representative Mário Bittencourt declared that there is a “pre-agreement” with Felipe Melo, 38 years old.

The bet on an increase in the average age was admitted by the president of Fluminense during the awards for Craque do Brasileirão, last Friday (10).

– In Brazilian football, due to the exodus of young people from all clubs, the tendency is for the great squads to be formed by more mature athletes. Among the teams fighting for the top of the table, the average age of 29, 30 years old – he said.

He then pointed out that veterans can counterbalance a team that had younger standouts (among them midfielder André).

– We work with our convictions and it is important to have this mix between experienced and young people. We are the club that most uses home silver in Serie A. We qualified for the Libertadores with Marcos Felipe, André, Martinelli, Luiz Henrique… It’s a proof of how we use Xerém – he said.

The qualification for the knockout of the Libertadores was marked by strenuous moments. During the Brazilian, Fluminense had fluctuations in some sectors and saw its recklessness cause losses in crucial points and do not qualify directly in the group stage.

The expectation of transmitting the experience of large campaigns enters into this context.

– The hiring of Felipe Melo was evaluated by our technical team, he is a player that we had already been trying, in the beginning of 2021, but he ended up extending the contract with Palmeiras. He is a player with over 70 games in the last two years. In five years at Palmeiras, he played the least games in his first year. Every year he made more matches. He is a spectacular player, winner, of a profile we are looking for. We already had the idea of ​​playing Libertadores and we want players with the profile of the competition. I often say that there are out-of-the-average players. We had Nenê, Fred himself… – said Mário Bittencourt.

Pineida has an Ecuadorian title on his resume, as well as 165 matches with the Barcelona de Guayaqui shirt. Following games for the club, it was part of the 2017 and this year’s campaigns, when the Canarios were semi-finalists. In 33 games this season, he has scored one goal.

Placing the chips in pillars is a challenge to give more solidity to a cast full of young people with potential.