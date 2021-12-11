With an eye on the 2022 Series B, Cruzeiro offers a long contract and access bonus to ex-Corinthians

At the request of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Cruzeiro will have in 2022 a totally reformulated squad, different from what he had in hand for this year’s Serie B dispute. Raposa has already announced seven reinforcements and is trying to hire more experienced players, such as Dentinho, a forward who played for Corinthians.

At 32, he left Shakthar Donestk after spending 10 years with the Club of Ukraine. The information was initially published by GloboEsporte.com and confirmed by UOL. According to the articles, Dentinho is interested in returning to Brazil after all this time on European soil – in addition to Shaktar, he also defended Besiktas, from Turkey .

The big problem for Cruzeiro, in this contract, is the lack of resources to hire an expensive player and perhaps coveted in the Brazilian market. According to the publication by UOL Esporte, the team from Minas Gerais knows that it cannot compete financially with the main teams in the country and, therefore, will propose a long contract and clauses that increase Dentinho’s salary based on his performance.

The report adds that Cruzeiro’s offer is for two seasons and renewal for one more. Due to the dispute for Series B in 2022, the salary offered is lower, but it offers a readjustment clause in case of access. In addition, he will also get goal bonuses from his performance.