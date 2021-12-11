With BRL 56 million in prizes, the club wants a good and cheap cast in 2022

After winning the title of the Campeonato Paulista, accumulating falls in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores and then ending his season with the team in 13th place in the Brasileirão, São Paulo earned almost R$56 million in awards for performance in these competitions. In all, the club will receive R$ 55.80 million. However, even with this accumulated amount, the club is facing a serious financial crisis and, as of last Friday (10), it has already started to outline plans to assemble a “good and cheap” cast for 2022.

For the conquest of Paulistão, obtained with a victory over Palmeiras in the final, the São Paulo team received R$ 3.5 million. After that, the club earned 5.5 million dollars (about R$ 30.75 million, at the current price) for having advanced to the quarter-finals of the Libertadores, a phase in which it was eliminated precisely by the Palmeirenses in a reunion with rivals in the continental tournament.

In this year’s Copa do Brasil, Tricolor also stopped in the quarter-finals, this time after falling to Fortaleza, and with that pocketed R$7.85 million in prize money. And the 13th place in Brasileirão will earn him another R$ 13.7 million.

The club could have surpassed R$ 60 million in awards if it had won the América-MG on Thursday, in Belo Horizonte, where it was defeated 2-0. With a triumph, the team would have closed the Brasileirão in 10th place, with 51 points, a position that would guarantee him the sum of R$ 18.1 million, an amount that was guaranteed by Santos.

In addition, São Paulo’s reward for the Paulistão trophy could have been R$ 5 million, but the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) chose to reduce the champion’s prize to R$ 3.5 million in the wake of the damage caused by Covid-19 pandemic, which forced all matches in the last edition of the tournament to be played with closed gates in the stadiums.

Creativity to assemble the cast

In a serious financial crisis and with a high accumulated debt this year, in which deals that were out of the reality of the club – mainly the hiring and subsequent termination with Daniel Alves – helped to make its total deficit rise to R$ 630 million (number confirmed in the last balance sheet of September), São Paulo, at this moment, does not have the financial resources to make big signings for the next season.

However, the tricolor management will try to use creativity to assemble its 2022 squad and take advantage of opportunities, such as guaranteeing the arrival of players who are without a contract with other teams and can join Tricolor only after agreeing a salary agreed with the club.

“We’re looking for good deals. We don’t have money to buy a player. We have to be creative,” said São Paulo’s soccer coordinator, Muricy Ramalho, in an interview with journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi during a live on the journalists’ channel on YouTube , which took place after the director agreed to stay at the club in a meeting with the São Paulo summit.

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ after almost goodbye

After the 2-0 defeat by América-MG, last Thursday night, in Belo Horizonte, Muricy came to vent with a friend, through WhatsApp audios that ended up leaking on social networks on Friday.

In the messages, the former coach even said that he and coach Rogério Ceni would leave the club because they did not have investment guarantees to strengthen the squad for 2022. However, hours later, he and the captain were convinced to continue working for the Tricolor during a meeting with Sao Paulo representatives, including President Julio Casares, who animated the duo.

“We saw a light at the end of the tunnel (after the conversation at the meeting). We have been here since this morning talking about planning. It is not easy. We are monitoring several players, but we have financial difficulties. We are here fighting and Rogério bought this fight for the We can improve São Paulo, which cannot be in a situation like this. The conversation with Rogério was very cool. The president is looking for resources, he has trips scheduled. We were excited with the conversation”, guaranteed Muricy, who completely changed the tone. adopted hours earlier, when it came to nailing a friend who would leave the club.

“There’s no money. So there’s no way, man. Am I going to keep suffering? Keep seeing my team in this f***? Got it? *. The fans in uniform went to charge, and I was one of the guys who put my face there, man. So, I can tell you this: we’ll have a conversation tomorrow or later, and since there won’t be any investment, I and Rogério, let’s leave. It’s done for me. Imagine we fall (to the second division in the 2022 Brasileirão), Vladimir. I couldn’t even walk in the places, out of shame. Just so you know. Thank you for your strength, “said Muricy to his friend in the outburst he made after last Thursday’s game.